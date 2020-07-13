/
46 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Exton, PA
13 Units Available
Thomas Meeting
279 Lindenwood Dr, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1498 sqft
Set on 47 rolling acres in the heart of beautiful Chester County, our apartments for rent in Exton, PA are conveniently located near West Chester, Malvern, Great Valley, Wayne, Paoli, and the Main Line.
13 Units Available
ReNew Glenmoore
900 Selwyn Pl, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1188 sqft
Modern community near Rt. 100. Outstanding extras including a fireplace, patio or balcony, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include full concierge service, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and garages. Pool.
132 Units Available
Ashbridge
109 Commerce Drive, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1488 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Main Street at Exton, ASHBRIDGE brings it all to your doorstep. Without getting in your car, you can go out to dinner. Take a jog on the Chester Valley Trail. Relax by the private pool. Spend an afternoon shopping.
196 Units Available
J Creekside at Exton
360 Creamery Way, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1443 sqft
J Creekside is an inspired expression of apartment living, where life is all about balance. Whether that’s work and play, natural and crafted, or active endeavors and relaxing diversions, J Creekside’s inviting spaces mean you can enjoy every moment.
Results within 5 miles of Exton
46 Units Available
The Metropolitan West Chester
300 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
935 sqft
The metropolitan west chester apartments are a premier apartment complex in West Chester, PA. Our apartments feature designer contemporary kitchens and beautiful tile bathrooms.
10 Units Available
TreeTops At Chester Hollow
100 Treetops Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,272
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1004 sqft
IT'S BETTER AT THE TOP. You will find all the comforts, pleasures and services of home while enjoying the acres upon acres of natural beauty and professional landscaping.
35 Units Available
Westgate Village Apartments
333 Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1500 sqft
Westgate Village Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Malvern, PA. Our community is charming and affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features private entrances.
19 Units Available
Chestnut Square
201 E Gay St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,391
1120 sqft
A smoke-free community with new interiors, an elevator building, and in-unit washers and dryers. Features a courtyard with BBQ stations and fire pits. In downtown West Chester with dramatic views of The Brandywine River Valley.
27 Units Available
Metropolitan West Goshen
812 Goshen Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1200 sqft
metropolitan west goshen apartments offer unique 1 bedrooms, as well as 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes featuring upgraded kitchens and baths, balconies /patios, private entrances, and washers and dryers.
19 Units Available
Sharples Works
300 E Evans St, West Chester, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,480
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
1020 sqft
Close to dining, shopping, and entertainment in Downtown Chester. Units with numerous floorplans featuring stainless steel appliances, subway tile surrounds, and wood-grain flooring. Covered parking.
13 Units Available
AVE Downingtown
1236 E Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,351
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1340 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Downingtown for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
1 of 12
1 Unit Available
430 S MATLACK ST
430 South Matlack Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Not a College Student rental Only 1 full-time student can reside here. 1ST Month is free for those that begin lease by July 15th, 2020! Walking distance to town. Lg 3 story Brick Single 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and 4+ car off street parking.
1 of 28
1 Unit Available
106 S CHURCH ST #3-5
106 S Church St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Deposits waived for well qualified tenants. Walking distance to Town. All 3 units under renovation. Earliest target date is July 20, 2020. 2 units will be 1 bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms. 1 of these 2 units can have an open screen rear porch.
1 of 24
1 Unit Available
706 S NEW STREET
706 South New Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1192 sqft
As you walk up to the home, you are greeted by a beautiful front lawn, and a great scenery. Inside there are hardwood floors throughout the home. The bedrooms come with storage space, ceiling fans, and are fully carpeted.
1 of 19
1 Unit Available
301 S ADAMS ST
301 South Adams Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Custom New Construction End-Townhome in the borough of West Chester. The finished photos are of the model @ 309 S Adams St. Jaramillo Capital LLC. Superior construction not like the typical large name builder.
1 of 23
1 Unit Available
251 YORKTOWN CT
251 Yorktown Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Located well back in the Charlestown Oaks development in Malvern where you can enjoy the peace and quiet. Development has tennis court and play ground.
Results within 10 miles of Exton
11 Units Available
The Fairways
100 1st Montgomery Blvd, Thorndale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1500 sqft
The Fairways Apartments and Townhomes offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in Thorndale, PA. Each of our unique, affordable apartment homes features pet-friendly living and an in-unit washer and dryer.
10 Units Available
The Point at Windermere
1500 Windermere Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,353
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the entertainment, shopping and dining options along West Chester Pike. This community offers residents a sauna, garage parking, tennis court, coffee bar and more. Apartments are furnished and have walk-in closets.
17 Units Available
Jefferson at Westtown
1000 Skiles Blvd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,094
1394 sqft
The community's recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Oakbourne Park is right around the corner. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, playground, pool and 24-hour gym.
17 Units Available
Eastside Flats
335 E King St, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1143 sqft
Modern apartments located within walking distance of boutiques, dining and entertainment. Apartments have high ceilings, open concepts and tons of light. Large closets and modern finishes.
44 Units Available
Arlo
56 E Swedesford Rd, Chester County, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,353
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1139 sqft
Where modern, contemporary aesthetic meets farmhouse charm, Arlo delivers a unique living experience that embodies the beauty of Chester County and the vitality of its residents.
11 Units Available
The Gateway Apartments
1515 Manley Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,824
1281 sqft
Offering a vibrant selection of living options, The Gateway Apartment Homes maintains the prime for luxury apartments in West Chester, PA.
28 Units Available
The Preserve at Milltown
500 Meadowlake Dr, Downingtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1215 sqft
Located close to I-476 and SEPTA train line, which offers hassle-free access to Exton Square Mall. Furnished homes with individual climate control, private entrances and fireplaces.
8 Units Available
Westside Apartments and Shopping
1107 Rapps Dam Rd, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
$1,330
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1007 sqft
Situated near shopping, dining and entertainment. New units feature open kitchen and floor plans, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy game room, pool, sundeck and fitness center.
