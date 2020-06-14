Apartment List
43 Apartments for rent in Exton, PA with garage

Exton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >
1 of 39

12 Units Available
ReNew Glenmoore
900 Selwyn Pl, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1188 sqft
Modern community near Rt. 100. Outstanding extras including a fireplace, patio or balcony, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include full concierge service, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and garages. Pool.
1 of 68

171 Units Available
J Creekside at Exton
360 Creamery Way, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1443 sqft
J Creekside is an inspired expression of apartment living, where life is all about balance. Whether that’s work and play, natural and crafted, or active endeavors and relaxing diversions, J Creekside’s inviting spaces mean you can enjoy every moment.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
236 Tall Pines Dr
236 Tall Pines Drive, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2434 sqft
236 Tall Pines Dr. Available 08/03/20 236 Tall Pines Dr, West Chester, PA is a very well maintained townhouse for small or medium size families. The unit has 3 large bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
442 CONCORD AVENUE
442 Concord Avenue, Lionville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1344 sqft
BEST PRICED! Exquisite built home in a desirable Exton community! Enter this traditional home onto stunning hardwood floors.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
468 LYNETREE DR
468 Lynetree Drive, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
https://youtu.be/CbbjWFGp4CY Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhome with a 1-car attached garage,with basement storage, and rear patio. Entrance is P/R and closet to left. Down stairs to inside garage access and storage.

1 of 16

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
237 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE
237 Birchwood Drive, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2874 sqft
Beautiful end unit with finished basement and loft available for rent in the Whiteland Woods community.
1 of 37

5 Units Available
TreeTops At Chester Hollow
100 Treetops Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1004 sqft
IT'S BETTER AT THE TOP. You will find all the comforts, pleasures and services of home while enjoying the acres upon acres of natural beauty and professional landscaping.
1 of 31

14 Units Available
Chestnut Square
201 E Gay St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,391
1120 sqft
A smoke-free community with new interiors, an elevator building, and in-unit washers and dryers. Features a courtyard with BBQ stations and fire pits. In downtown West Chester with dramatic views of The Brandywine River Valley.
1 of 9

12 Units Available
AVE Downingtown
1236 E Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,396
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1340 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Downingtown for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1316 MORSTEIN ROAD
1316 Morstein Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2200 sqft
The multi-level single family home is right outside of the Boro and close to everything! Enjoy this sun room on the back of the home inviting tons of natural light to flow in through the slider doors and windows.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1102 GROVE ROAD
1102 Grove Road, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1525 sqft
Located in West Goshen Township this large ranch awaits you. Nice lot great for family gatherings or recreation. Inside you will find a living room, dining room, kitchen, 4 bedrooms a full bath and partially finished basement.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
304 JEFFERSON AVENUE
304 Jefferson Avenue, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1403 sqft
A must see townhome! This bright and beautiful home offers a modern open floor plan. Watch the Good Neighbor Day fireworks from your own balcony. Walking distance from downtown, great restaurants, parks, trails, shopping, and transportation.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
401 GLADSTONE COURT
401 Gladstone Ct, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2940 sqft
End unit Andrew Carnegie townhome with beautiful view of Echo Lake. This unit has about 3000 sq feet with 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms and a powder room. The ground floor is entered from the front or the garage.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
251 YORKTOWN CT
251 Yorktown Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Located well back in the Charlestown Oaks development in Malvern where you can enjoy the peace and quiet. Development has tennis court and play ground.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
409 N ORCHARD STREET
409 N Orchard St, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2021 sqft
Visit this home virtually. Copy & Paste this link into your browser --> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nusnDVzxKqG - Welcome to 409 N. Orchard Street in the brand new community of East Village located in Downingtown Borough.

1 of 43

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
4407 Lobella Ct
4407 Lobella Court, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
This stunning home in Chester Springs offers over 4,000 square feet of living space! The first floor features a lovely foyer along with an enormous living room with wall carpeting, floor to ceiling fireplace and large windows that allow tons of

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
741 DOWNINGTOWN PIKE
741 Downingtown Pike, Chester County, PA
Studio
$2,995
Excellent commercial property located on busy Rte 322 in West Chester. This property includes a 2-3 bay with room for 2 hydraulic lifts.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
778 DORLAN MILL RD
778 Dorlan Mill Rd, Chester County, PA
Studio
$1,200
Great Space! Looking for somewhere to keep your treasures? Work on that project? Rehab that antique car? Well this is it! Over 1000 square feet waiting for you! Enhanced with a 12'W x 14"H overhead garage door and (1) "man door" this space offer

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
912 GREENE COUNTRIE DRIVE
912 Green Countrie Drive, Chester County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$4,950
5000 sqft
Virtual tour can be viewed at https://youtu.be/0VGyZ1jAXfg Looking to rent something different? The entire building was completely renovated in 2009 and still looks new. 1.
Results within 10 miles of Exton
1 of 15

17 Units Available
Eastside Flats
335 E King St, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1143 sqft
Modern apartments located within walking distance of boutiques, dining and entertainment. Apartments have high ceilings, open concepts and tons of light. Large closets and modern finishes.
1 of 9

14 Units Available
The Point at Windermere
1500 Windermere Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,431
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the entertainment, shopping and dining options along West Chester Pike. This community offers residents a sauna, garage parking, tennis court, coffee bar and more. Apartments are furnished and have walk-in closets.
1 of 24

4 Units Available
The Gateway Apartments
1515 Manley Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,423
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,218
1281 sqft
Offering a vibrant selection of living options, The Gateway Apartment Homes maintains the prime for luxury apartments in West Chester, PA.
1 of 35

48 Units Available
Arlo
56 E Swedesford Rd, Chester County, PA
Studio
$1,420
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1139 sqft
Where modern, contemporary aesthetic meets farmhouse charm, Arlo delivers a unique living experience that embodies the beauty of Chester County and the vitality of its residents.
1 of 47

14 Units Available
Pointe at West Chester
890 S Matlack St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,497
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, balconies and granite countertops. Community has a fitness center, swimming pool, courtyard and covered parking. Located close to Route 202 and downtown dining and shops.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Exton, PA

Exton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

