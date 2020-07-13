/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM
13 Apartments for rent in Easton, PA with pool
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Woodmont Place
100 Woodmont Cir, Easton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1139 sqft
Great location close to parks and dining. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposal, granite counters and more. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool and clubhouse.
Results within 1 mile of Easton
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
14 Starlite Drive
14 Starlite Drive, Northampton County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3042 sqft
Spacious & Comfortable 4/5 Bedroom 2.5 bath Colonial in Starlite Estates on a corner lot! Elegant 2-story foyer w/ hardwood floor, 9ft. ceilings on the first floor! Formal din rm, liv rm, spacious 2-story family rm w/wall of windows & gas fireplace.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Old Orchard
4883 Riley Road
4883 Riley Rd, Old Orchard, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
873 sqft
Discover Madison Farms, a luxurious collection of expansive & elegantly designed rental residences. Choose from 1 & 2 BR homes that include a beautiful master suite & up to 2 full baths.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 11:33am
1 Unit Available
702 Eden Terrace
702 Eden Terrace, Northampton County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1197 sqft
Guaranteed to steal your heart! In a great and well-maintained community, this charming condo offers it’s residents comfortable living and access to fantastic amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Easton
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
39 Units Available
Upper Pohatcong
Sycamore Landing
1000 Birch Ln, Phillipsburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1239 sqft
Beautifully finished apartment homes as well as services, features and amenities that will make you feel like you are on vacation year-round.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
The Meadows at Lehigh
3310 East Boulevard, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Meadows at Lehigh offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and 3 bedroom townhomes set on a rolling campus in beautiful Bethlehem, PA. Our beautiful, park-like setting is just steps away from Bethlehem's Historic Downtown.
1 of 38
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
830 Texas Road
830 Texas Road, Northampton County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,995
4700 sqft
Gorgeous Home w/Many Amazing Amenities Now Available for Rent! - NOW FOR RENT! Gorgeous oasis sitting on a wooded lot w/ over 2 acres of land. 5,700 square feet of living space.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
268 WINDMILL CT
268 Windmill Court, Warren County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
Welcome to this charming multi-floor Deerfield unit in the highly desirable Warren Heights in Lopatcong. The first floor has a living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, sun room and a half bath.
Results within 10 miles of Easton
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
South Bethlehem
Saucon View
1 Saucon View Drive, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,432
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,912
1403 sqft
Near I-78 and I-22. The community features a pool with a clubhouse, concierge services and lots of green space. Each home provides a private balcony, lots of storage and a modern kitchen.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
West Bethlehem
Woodmont Mews Apartments
1345 Martin Ct, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
1008 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1219 sqft
Luxury apartments in park-like setting that boast extra-large floor plans, soaring ceilings and private balconies. Resort-style amenities include ultramodern fitness facility. Excellent access to major highways and close to historic downtown Bethlehem.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Pointe North
4445 Harriet Ln, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1110 sqft
Near the Lehigh Valley Mall and Route 22. Each apartment offers modern kitchens, wood-style flooring and open floor plans. Located near a wildlife sanctuary. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
7 Units Available
West Bethlehem
Valley Park Apartments
2252A Catasauqua Rd, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
830 sqft
Colonial-inspired community with green landscaping, pool, volleyball court and business center. Located close to downtown Bethlehem. Recently renovated units with washer/dryer, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Northeast Bethlehem
Spring Garden Townhouses
1026 North Blvd, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1472 sqft
Spacious apartments with individually controlled central heat, ample closet space, and basements in select units. Enjoy the swimming pool, tennis courts, and playground area. Located close to Routes 22 and 78.
Similar Pages
Easton Apartments with GarageEaston Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEaston Apartments with ParkingEaston Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAHorsham, PAPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PA
Pottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PARoyersford, PAPhillipsburg, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAAmbler, PAHarleysville, PAJenkintown, PAGlenside, PABlue Bell, PAEmmaus, PA