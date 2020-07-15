113 MAPLE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Clean and updated 2nd floor apartment in Dublin Borough with a separate entrance. This apartment has a full kitchen & bath. Neutral colors, hardwood laminate flooring in the living room, tiled flooring in the kitchen and wall-to-wall carpeting in the bedrooms. The kitchen is bright and cozy. Also includes a stacked washer and dryer in the apartment. Monthly rental amount includes oil heat, water/sewer, trash removal and lawn maintenance. Tenant pays electric (including baseboard electric heat on 3rd floor), Snow Removal, Cable/Internet/Phone. Great location. Minutes to Doylestown, Quakertown, Route 313 and Route 309. First month, last month plus one month's security deposit required. No PETS.