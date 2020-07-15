All apartments in Dublin
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

113 MAPLE AVENUE

113 Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

113 Maple Avenue, Dublin, PA 18917

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
microwave
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Clean and updated 2nd floor apartment in Dublin Borough with a separate entrance. This apartment has a full kitchen & bath. Neutral colors, hardwood laminate flooring in the living room, tiled flooring in the kitchen and wall-to-wall carpeting in the bedrooms. The kitchen is bright and cozy. Also includes a stacked washer and dryer in the apartment. Monthly rental amount includes oil heat, water/sewer, trash removal and lawn maintenance. Tenant pays electric (including baseboard electric heat on 3rd floor), Snow Removal, Cable/Internet/Phone. Great location. Minutes to Doylestown, Quakertown, Route 313 and Route 309. First month, last month plus one month's security deposit required. No PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 MAPLE AVENUE have any available units?
113 MAPLE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, PA.
What amenities does 113 MAPLE AVENUE have?
Some of 113 MAPLE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 MAPLE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
113 MAPLE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 MAPLE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 113 MAPLE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 113 MAPLE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 113 MAPLE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 113 MAPLE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 MAPLE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 MAPLE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 113 MAPLE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 113 MAPLE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 113 MAPLE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 113 MAPLE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 MAPLE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 MAPLE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 MAPLE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
