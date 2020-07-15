113 MAPLE AVENUE

Amenities
Clean and updated 2nd floor apartment in Dublin Borough with a separate entrance. This apartment has a full kitchen & bath. Neutral colors, hardwood laminate flooring in the living room, tiled flooring in the kitchen and wall-to-wall carpeting in the bedrooms. The kitchen is bright and cozy. Also includes a stacked washer and dryer in the apartment. Monthly rental amount includes oil heat, water/sewer, trash removal and lawn maintenance. Tenant pays electric (including baseboard electric heat on 3rd floor), Snow Removal, Cable/Internet/Phone. Great location. Minutes to Doylestown, Quakertown, Route 313 and Route 309. First month, last month plus one month's security deposit required. No PETS.