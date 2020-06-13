/
62 Apartments for rent in Dublin, PA📍
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:10pm
8 Units Available
Dublin Village Apartments
160 Middle Road, Dublin, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
795 sqft
Dublin Village is a garden style apartment complex nestled within a beautiful tree lined residential neighborhood. With one and two bedrooms available, we offer quiet living tucked away in a private park like setting.
Results within 5 miles of Dublin
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
$
19 Units Available
Heritage Orchard Hill
1 Applewood Dr, Perkasie, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1742 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2347 sqft
Offering luxury living in a quiet neighborhood, this complex has a variety of amenities like open floor plans, finished basements, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 06:10pm
2 Units Available
Heritage Summer Hill
4000 Lily Drive, Doylestown, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1921 sqft
Situated just outside of Doylestown, this complex offers two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly townhomes complete with huge floor plans, finished basements, and more. Other amenities include ample storage.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 04:10pm
1 Unit Available
171 old Limekiln road
171 Old Limekiln Road, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
3600 sqft
Located in central bucks school district This is a farmhouse with lake views of peace valley park Gourmet kitchen , custom pub and wine room Fully furnished - includes lawn maintenance and snow removal
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
121 DEER RUN ROAD
121 Deer Run Road, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1606 sqft
Three bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse located in The Pines at Pennridge. The house has plenty of space with a full basement, large family room and a garage.
1 of 22
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
5404 SIMPSON CIRCLE
5404 Simpson Cir, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1260 sqft
Welcome to 5404 Simpson Circle in the Patriot Ridge Community. Freshly painted and hardwood floors throughout. Enter into the living room which features a half bath and a coat closet.
Results within 10 miles of Dublin
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
The Park At Westminster
600 Valley Rd, Horsham, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,440
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The pet-friendly Warrington apartments are nestled on quiet, landscaped grounds ideal for tranquil living. Spacious rooms, a gym, a pool and renovated kitchens are a few of the amenities. Easy access to major commuting routes.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
22 Units Available
Montgomery Manor
2701 Elroy Road, Hatfield, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near routes 309 and 202, this community offers convenient access to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Residents have access to a community pool and resident clubhouse. Units feature fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bar and maple cabinets.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
32 Units Available
Brookside Manor Apartments & Townhomes
2 Willow Ln, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1625 sqft
Updated community with private entrances and a balcony or patio. Community amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and courtyard. Modern 24-hour gym. Kitchens have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
$
6 Units Available
Regency Woods
70 Old Dublin Pike, Doylestown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,320
1509 sqft
Rich with the serenity of the suburbs and the convenience of the city, you’ll love our spacious Doylestown, PA apartments for rent.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
75 Units Available
Hatfield Village
2058 Maple Ave, Hatfield, PA
Studio
$815
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
850 sqft
Residents have access to an onsite gym, pool, and tennis court. Units offer a full range of appliances and a private patio or balcony. Moments from the dining and shopping along Broad Street.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:07pm
15 Units Available
Heritage Greene
807 Ridgeview Ct, Sellersville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
1605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1799 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in 27 acres of rolling countryside, this development offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Amenities include open floor plans, nine-foot ceilings, gas fireplaces, gourmet kitchens, and more.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 11 at 07:00pm
4 Units Available
Stonington Farm
150 Commons Way, Doylestown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1234 sqft
Minutes from the shopping in Doylestown and easily accessible from everywhere else thanks to the Doylestown Bypass, this green community offers a pool, tennis court, coffee bar and much more. Units are furnished and recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
2 Units Available
Heritage Pointe
414 Dover Drive, Chalfont, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
1156 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering 32 pet-friendly apartments in one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans, this development offers a series of amenities including cathedral ceilings, finished basements, additional storage spaces, and more.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Fonthill Apartments
504 Fonthill Dr, Doylestown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,135
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Routes 313, 611 and 202. Suburban community within two miles of Delaware Valley College. Fully equipped kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting and modern appliances. Lots of closet space.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
10 Units Available
The Metropolitan Doylestown
303 W State St, Doylestown, PA
Studio
$1,460
959 sqft
At the metropolitan doylestown apartments, you will enjoy 10 beautifully landscaped acres in Historic Doylestown in Bucks County, PA. Our spacious, pet-friendly Doylestown apartments feature central air, designer kitchens, walk-in closets and more.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
201 Noble Street
201 Noble Street, Souderton, PA
1 Bedroom
$875
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Souderton first floor 1 bedroom Apt $875/mo - Great Souderton 1 Bedroom first floor Apt in a nice Brick home, corner location convenient to downtown Souderton, shops and restaurants. Features include a spacious living room and Bedroom.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
32
32 Richlandtown Road, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1360 sqft
Renovated townhouse - Property Id: 242167 Completely renovated townhouse. Stainless appliances, tiled backsplash. Private parking and laundry on the 2md floor. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:39pm
1 Unit Available
1366 Jasper Drive
1366 Jasper Drive, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
2592 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
37 N CLINTON STREET
37 N Clinton St, Doylestown, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2577 sqft
This property set in Doylestown Boro offers lots of possibilities. 5 bedrooms on 3 levels, 2 full baths. Available immediately with off Street parking. Walk to everything in town.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
46 GREEN STREET
46 Green Street, Souderton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
690 sqft
Fabulous 2 bedroom, 1 bath, lower level unit in Souderton, Completely renovated bathroom and kitchen. Close to parks, dining, shopping, and public transportation.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Quakertown
1 Unit Available
17 S 2ND STREET
17 South 2nd Street, Quakertown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
600 sqft
Recently renovated 2 Bedroom apartment in the heart of Quakertown Borough. Laundry on site. Available as soon as 08/01/2020. Owner is a PA Licensed Realtor. NO PETS.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
60 W STATE STREET
60 West State Street, Doylestown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1000 sqft
Great one bedroom apartment in the heart of Doylestown Boro. Upon entering take notice to extra wide stairwell leading to the updated second floor apartment. This unit boasts an updated kitchen with s.s.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Quakertown
1 Unit Available
216 JEFFERSON COURT
216 Jefferson Court, Quakertown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1442 sqft
Great opportunity to rent a home that is updated Throughout in Quakertown Borough! This lovely three bedroom Town Home is Move In Ready with New Carpet being Installed, Freshly Painted, Updated Bathrooms & Kitchen with Beautiful Granite
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Dublin, the median rent is $772 for a studio, $916 for a 1-bedroom, $1,106 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,384 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Dublin, check out our monthly Dublin Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Dublin area include Moravian College, Muhlenberg College, Northampton County Area Community College, University of Pennsylvania, and Saint Joseph's University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dublin from include Philadelphia, Allentown, Bethlehem, Norristown, and Levittown.
