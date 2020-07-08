Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage car wash area carport cc payments courtyard dog park e-payments green community guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe online portal package receiving tennis court

Stonington Farm is all about one thing comfort. The apartments are spacious and welcoming. The grounds are plentiful and inviting. The pool is crystal clear and refreshing - and theres always a lounge chair waiting just for you.



The 24-hour fitness center and business center mean that you can get work - or a work out - in without ever leaving home. Being located just minutes from the heart of downtown Doylestown means that you are never far from a memorable meal, cozy caf, and hours of entertainment. Stonington Farm offers the convenience of living in a small town with the wide open space youd find in the country.