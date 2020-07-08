Stonington Farm

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $350 amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 (one pet), $400 (two pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month (one pet), $40/month (2 pets)
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Assigned carport: $50/month per spot; detached garage: $135/month; surface lot: included with lease.