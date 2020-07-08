All apartments in Doylestown
Stonington Farm

150 Commons Way · (215) 278-4975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

150 Commons Way, Doylestown, PA 18901

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 808 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 898 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 814 · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 986 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stonington Farm.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
car wash area
carport
cc payments
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
green community
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
tennis court
Stonington Farm is all about one thing comfort. The apartments are spacious and welcoming. The grounds are plentiful and inviting. The pool is crystal clear and refreshing - and theres always a lounge chair waiting just for you.

The 24-hour fitness center and business center mean that you can get work - or a work out - in without ever leaving home. Being located just minutes from the heart of downtown Doylestown means that you are never far from a memorable meal, cozy caf, and hours of entertainment. Stonington Farm offers the convenience of living in a small town with the wide open space youd find in the country.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $350 amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 (one pet), $400 (two pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month (one pet), $40/month (2 pets)
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Assigned carport: $50/month per spot; detached garage: $135/month; surface lot: included with lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stonington Farm have any available units?
Stonington Farm has 2 units available starting at $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Stonington Farm have?
Some of Stonington Farm's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stonington Farm currently offering any rent specials?
Stonington Farm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stonington Farm pet-friendly?
Yes, Stonington Farm is pet friendly.
Does Stonington Farm offer parking?
Yes, Stonington Farm offers parking.
Does Stonington Farm have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stonington Farm offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stonington Farm have a pool?
Yes, Stonington Farm has a pool.
Does Stonington Farm have accessible units?
No, Stonington Farm does not have accessible units.
Does Stonington Farm have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stonington Farm has units with dishwashers.
Does Stonington Farm have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Stonington Farm has units with air conditioning.
