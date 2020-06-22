361 DONOFRIO DRIVE

Amenities

Check out this great rental in Downingtown Borough that is well maintained. Located in a quiet neighborhood on a cul-de-sac. Beautiful kitchen with lots of cabinets and updated appliances. Spacious Living room has a brick fireplace and leads out onto a beautiful deck that overlooks the yard. Second floor has three bedrooms with the master bathroom adjoins to the bathroom. Walking distance to the Downingtown train station and downtown area that includes restaurants and shopping. Easy access to major roads such as 322 and 30 bypass. Move in ready!