361 DONOFRIO DRIVE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

361 DONOFRIO DRIVE

361 Donofrio Drive · No Longer Available
Location

361 Donofrio Drive, Downingtown, PA 19335

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Check out this great rental in Downingtown Borough that is well maintained. Located in a quiet neighborhood on a cul-de-sac. Beautiful kitchen with lots of cabinets and updated appliances. Spacious Living room has a brick fireplace and leads out onto a beautiful deck that overlooks the yard. Second floor has three bedrooms with the master bathroom adjoins to the bathroom. Walking distance to the Downingtown train station and downtown area that includes restaurants and shopping. Easy access to major roads such as 322 and 30 bypass. Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

