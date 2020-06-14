33 Apartments for rent in Downingtown, PA with garage

Apartment List
Downingtown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
AVE Downingtown
1236 E Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,396
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1340 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Downingtown for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
304 JEFFERSON AVENUE
304 Jefferson Avenue, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1403 sqft
A must see townhome! This bright and beautiful home offers a modern open floor plan. Watch the Good Neighbor Day fireworks from your own balcony. Walking distance from downtown, great restaurants, parks, trails, shopping, and transportation.
Results within 5 miles of Downingtown
Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
5 Units Available
TreeTops At Chester Hollow
100 Treetops Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1004 sqft
IT'S BETTER AT THE TOP. You will find all the comforts, pleasures and services of home while enjoying the acres upon acres of natural beauty and professional landscaping.
Last updated June 14 at 06:05am
171 Units Available
J Creekside at Exton
360 Creamery Way, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1443 sqft
J Creekside is an inspired expression of apartment living, where life is all about balance. Whether that’s work and play, natural and crafted, or active endeavors and relaxing diversions, J Creekside’s inviting spaces mean you can enjoy every moment.
Last updated June 12 at 01:10pm
15 Units Available
The Fairways
100 1st Montgomery Blvd, Thorndale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1500 sqft
The Fairways Apartments and Townhomes offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in Thorndale, PA. Each of our unique, affordable apartment homes features pet-friendly living and an in-unit washer and dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
170 Lenora Ln
170 Lenora Lane, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2200 sqft
Charming & Private 4 Bdrm With Garage! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1102 GROVE ROAD
1102 Grove Road, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1525 sqft
Located in West Goshen Township this large ranch awaits you. Nice lot great for family gatherings or recreation. Inside you will find a living room, dining room, kitchen, 4 bedrooms a full bath and partially finished basement.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
236 Tall Pines Dr
236 Tall Pines Drive, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2434 sqft
236 Tall Pines Dr. Available 08/03/20 236 Tall Pines Dr, West Chester, PA is a very well maintained townhouse for small or medium size families. The unit has 3 large bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
104 BROOKHAVEN LANE
104 Brookhaven Lane, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
4684 sqft
As upon entering 104 Brookhaven Lane, a large 2-story colonial located in sought after Hopewell sub-division in East Brandywine township, you will notice the many upgrades to this 4,684 sq. ft. home.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9 NICKLAUS DRIVE
9 Nicklaus Dr, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
Fabulous Applecross Country Club location! Club House, Indoor/Outdoor Swimming Pools, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, Miles of Walking & Biking Trails & a 18 hole Nicklaus Designed Golf Course with Restaurant/Bar.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
442 CONCORD AVENUE
442 Concord Avenue, Lionville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1344 sqft
BEST PRICED! Exquisite built home in a desirable Exton community! Enter this traditional home onto stunning hardwood floors.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
468 LYNETREE DR
468 Lynetree Drive, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
https://youtu.be/CbbjWFGp4CY Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhome with a 1-car attached garage,with basement storage, and rear patio. Entrance is P/R and closet to left. Down stairs to inside garage access and storage.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
27 LOCKS FARM LANE
27 Locks Farm La, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1906 sqft
Located in the new section of Applecross Country Club, this Adirondack model boasts the features you are looking for! As you enter, you're beckoned further inside by the beautiful wide-plank hardwood floors to the large Chef's kitchen adorned by

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
409 N ORCHARD STREET
409 N Orchard St, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2021 sqft
Visit this home virtually. Copy & Paste this link into your browser --> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nusnDVzxKqG - Welcome to 409 N. Orchard Street in the brand new community of East Village located in Downingtown Borough.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
741 DOWNINGTOWN PIKE
741 Downingtown Pike, Chester County, PA
Studio
$2,995
Excellent commercial property located on busy Rte 322 in West Chester. This property includes a 2-3 bay with room for 2 hydraulic lifts.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
778 DORLAN MILL RD
778 Dorlan Mill Rd, Chester County, PA
Studio
$1,200
Great Space! Looking for somewhere to keep your treasures? Work on that project? Rehab that antique car? Well this is it! Over 1000 square feet waiting for you! Enhanced with a 12'W x 14"H overhead garage door and (1) "man door" this space offer

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
912 GREENE COUNTRIE DRIVE
912 Green Countrie Drive, Chester County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$4,950
5000 sqft
Virtual tour can be viewed at https://youtu.be/0VGyZ1jAXfg Looking to rent something different? The entire building was completely renovated in 2009 and still looks new. 1.

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
237 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE
237 Birchwood Drive, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2874 sqft
Beautiful end unit with finished basement and loft available for rent in the Whiteland Woods community.
Results within 10 miles of Downingtown
Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
12 Units Available
ReNew Glenmoore
900 Selwyn Pl, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1188 sqft
Modern community near Rt. 100. Outstanding extras including a fireplace, patio or balcony, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include full concierge service, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and garages. Pool.
Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
13 Units Available
Millview Apartment Homes
100 Cobblestone Dr, Coatesville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1095 sqft
Nestled high on a wooded hillside in picturesque Chester County, Millview Apartment Homes boasts contemporary designs with bright and spacious one and two bedroom floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
14 Units Available
Chestnut Square
201 E Gay St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,391
1120 sqft
A smoke-free community with new interiors, an elevator building, and in-unit washers and dryers. Features a courtyard with BBQ stations and fire pits. In downtown West Chester with dramatic views of The Brandywine River Valley.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Pointe at West Chester
890 S Matlack St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,497
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, balconies and granite countertops. Community has a fitness center, swimming pool, courtyard and covered parking. Located close to Route 202 and downtown dining and shops.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
9 Units Available
Spring House at Brandywine
900 Reisling Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,291
1303 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown West Chester near Route 202. Tree-covered community with tennis court and clubhouse. Five floor plans available. Walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings, and hardwood floors.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1417 POCOPSON ROAD
1417 Pocopson Road, Chester County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
7421 sqft
Exceptional luxurious 5 bedroom, 4.2 bath custom colonial estate home by Blanton Builders with every upgrade imaginable nestled on a beautifully manicured 3.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Downingtown, PA

Downingtown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

