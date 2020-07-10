/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:38 PM
41 Apartments for rent in Downingtown, PA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
28 Units Available
The Preserve at Milltown
500 Meadowlake Dr, Downingtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1215 sqft
Located close to I-476 and SEPTA train line, which offers hassle-free access to Exton Square Mall. Furnished homes with individual climate control, private entrances and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
AVE Downingtown
1236 E Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,351
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1340 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Downingtown for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
0 PAR LANE
0 Park Lane, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1920 sqft
Fabulous Applecross Country Club location! Club House, Indoor/Out Swimming Pools, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, Miles of Walking & Biking Trails, & a 18 Hole Nicklaus Designed Golf Course with Restaurant/Bar.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
35 W LANCASTER AVENUE
35 West Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
7717 sqft
2nd floor, 3-bedroom apartment in the heart of Downingtown. Includes heart, water, sewer. Parking is an issue, only one space for 1 car.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
441 E LANCASTER AVENUE
441 East Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1500 sqft
Are you looking for an apartment you can call home?2nd Floor Unit in Building. Pet Free Rental, No Special Programs, High Quality Tenant. Bright fresh paint and clean. 3 Bed 2 Bath Unit with Hardwood Floors Throughout, Hall Full Bath and Master Bath.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
410 WASHINGTON AVE
410 Washington Avenue, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
This remarkable semi-detached twin on the East side of Downingtown is a complete remodel and going to be a fabulous place to call home. Owners are job transferring and renting to one lucky tenant.
Results within 1 mile of Downingtown
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
18 KENNEDY DR
18 Kennedy Drive, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Welcome to 18 Kennedy Circle, located in Bell Tavern! This 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath townhouse in Downingtown East School District is ready for you to move into! There is a large Great Room with a gas fireplace and newly shampooed carpets.
Results within 5 miles of Downingtown
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
13 Units Available
Thomas Meeting
279 Lindenwood Dr, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,905
1498 sqft
Set on 47 rolling acres in the heart of beautiful Chester County, our apartments for rent in Exton, PA are conveniently located near West Chester, Malvern, Great Valley, Wayne, Paoli, and the Main Line.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 06:51pm
10 Units Available
TreeTops At Chester Hollow
100 Treetops Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,327
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1004 sqft
IT'S BETTER AT THE TOP. You will find all the comforts, pleasures and services of home while enjoying the acres upon acres of natural beauty and professional landscaping.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 10:18am
12 Units Available
The Fairways
100 1st Montgomery Blvd, Thorndale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1500 sqft
The Fairways Apartments and Townhomes offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in Thorndale, PA. Each of our unique, affordable apartment homes features pet-friendly living and an in-unit washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 10 at 06:33pm
199 Units Available
J Creekside at Exton
360 Creamery Way, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1443 sqft
J Creekside is an inspired expression of apartment living, where life is all about balance. Whether that’s work and play, natural and crafted, or active endeavors and relaxing diversions, J Creekside’s inviting spaces mean you can enjoy every moment.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
278 W Boot Rd
278 West Boot Road, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Luxury townhouse on a private drive situated on 2.5 acres of land. Minutes to Whitford and Exton regional rail stations, 30 Bypass and Route 202. This home has just been recently remodeled featuring high-end finishes throughout.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
253 FLAGSTONE ROAD
253 Flagstone, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1380 sqft
Immaculate Town home in desirable Byers Station. Many upgrades and features make this the best rental value in this area, large living room, formal dining room,( can also be Rec.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
104 BROOKHAVEN LANE
104 Brookhaven Lane, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
4684 sqft
As upon entering 104 Brookhaven Lane, a large 2-story colonial located in sought after Hopewell sub-division in East Brandywine township, you will notice the many upgrades to this 4,684 sq. ft. home.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1887 BOULDER DR
1887 Boulder Dr, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2095 sqft
Brand New Townhouse, be the first one to live in, a new town home community perfectly situated between Downingtown and West Chester, Minutes away from Throndale/Paoli Train station with direct trains Philadelphia downtown.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
409 N ORCHARD STREET
409 N Orchard St, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2021 sqft
Visit this home virtually. Copy & Paste this link into your browser --> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nusnDVzxKqG - Welcome to 409 N. Orchard Street in the brand new community of East Village located in Downingtown Borough.
Results within 10 miles of Downingtown
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:03am
$
19 Units Available
Jefferson at Westtown
1000 Skiles Blvd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,094
1394 sqft
The community's recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Oakbourne Park is right around the corner. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, playground, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Pointe at West Chester
890 S Matlack St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,621
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, balconies and granite countertops. Community has a fitness center, swimming pool, courtyard and covered parking. Located close to Route 202 and downtown dining and shops.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:33pm
$
36 Units Available
Westgate Village Apartments
333 Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1500 sqft
Westgate Village Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Malvern, PA. Our community is charming and affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features private entrances.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 06:10pm
21 Units Available
Highgate
1224 W Chester Pike, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1175 sqft
Metropolitan Highgate apartments in West Chester, PA are only 3 miles from the historic West Chester Borough.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
$
19 Units Available
Chestnut Square
201 E Gay St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,391
1120 sqft
A smoke-free community with new interiors, an elevator building, and in-unit washers and dryers. Features a courtyard with BBQ stations and fire pits. In downtown West Chester with dramatic views of The Brandywine River Valley.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:01pm
13 Units Available
Millview Apartment Homes
100 Cobblestone Dr, Coatesville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,219
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1095 sqft
Nestled high on a wooded hillside in picturesque Chester County, Millview Apartment Homes boasts contemporary designs with bright and spacious one and two bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
8 Units Available
Spring House at Brandywine
900 Reisling Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,898
1303 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown West Chester near Route 202. Tree-covered community with tennis court and clubhouse. Five floor plans available. Walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings, and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
26 Units Available
Waterview
2 Waterview Rd, West Chester, PA
Studio
$1,075
310 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
840 sqft
This community's residents enjoy an on-site swimming pool, volleyball court and playground. Units have been recently renovated and feature walk-in closets. Just steps away from the shopping and dining that West Chester Pike provides.
Similar Pages
Downingtown 1 BedroomsDowningtown 2 BedroomsDowningtown 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDowningtown 3 BedroomsDowningtown Accessible Apartments
Downingtown Apartments with BalconyDowningtown Apartments with GarageDowningtown Apartments with GymDowningtown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDowningtown Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PAChester, PAPottstown, PABear, DE
Ardmore, PARoyersford, PANew Castle, DEElkton, MDNarberth, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAMalvern, PACoatesville, PAProspect Park, PABlue Bell, PAPennsville, NJYeadon, PA