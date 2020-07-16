35 W LANCASTER AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry parking refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking

2nd floor, 3-bedroom apartment in the heart of Downingtown. Includes heart, water, sewer. Parking is an issue, only one space for 1 car. Walk to all Downingtown has to offer, stores, banks, restaurants, public parks and trails, library, public transportation & train station. There is fishing in the Brandywine Creek and park ponds. Just a short drive to all major routes - Rt. 322, Rt. 30, Rt. 282 and minutes to Exton, West Chester and tax-free shopping in Delaware. Washer/dryer in unit . . . . Application, tri-merge credit report & references are required . . . NO PETS . . . No smoking in the building . . . Tenants must carry renters' insurance . . . Security deposit may not be used as last month's rent.