Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:15 AM

35 W LANCASTER AVENUE

35 West Lancaster Avenue · (610) 873-8730
Location

35 West Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 7717 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2nd floor, 3-bedroom apartment in the heart of Downingtown. Includes heart, water, sewer. Parking is an issue, only one space for 1 car. Walk to all Downingtown has to offer, stores, banks, restaurants, public parks and trails, library, public transportation & train station. There is fishing in the Brandywine Creek and park ponds. Just a short drive to all major routes - Rt. 322, Rt. 30, Rt. 282 and minutes to Exton, West Chester and tax-free shopping in Delaware. Washer/dryer in unit . . . . Application, tri-merge credit report & references are required . . . NO PETS . . . No smoking in the building . . . Tenants must carry renters' insurance . . . Security deposit may not be used as last month's rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 W LANCASTER AVENUE have any available units?
35 W LANCASTER AVENUE has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 35 W LANCASTER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
35 W LANCASTER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 W LANCASTER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 35 W LANCASTER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downingtown.
Does 35 W LANCASTER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 35 W LANCASTER AVENUE offers parking.
Does 35 W LANCASTER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 W LANCASTER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 W LANCASTER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 35 W LANCASTER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 35 W LANCASTER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 35 W LANCASTER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 35 W LANCASTER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 W LANCASTER AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35 W LANCASTER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 W LANCASTER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
