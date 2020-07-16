All apartments in Delaware County
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:23 AM

87 LOWNES LANE

87 Lownes Lane · (610) 687-2900
Location

87 Lownes Lane, Delaware County, PA 19064

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1953 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Lovely brick colonial home close to everything yet privately tucked away. Just a short walk away from schools, shopping, transportation and roadways to get you anywhere in a hurry. This three/four bedroom home features a large open first floor plan, with a dining room, large kitchen with eating area, an over sized living room with a fireplace, a powder room and the extra room which lends the ability to have a nice home office/study/media or hobby room just off the kitchen. The second floor has three additional nice size bedrooms and the main bathroom. A basement houses the mechanical systems and the laundry facilities. The fenced back yard is nice size for hanging out to get away from it all or entertaining guests with easy access from the side walkway from the front of the home. Another great place ready for you to move in and enjoy, Don't delay or it will be gone. Tenants pay for all utilities. Pets on a case by case basis. Minimum credit score of 600. Income requirements. No criminal background. No prior evictions. 2 year lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 LOWNES LANE have any available units?
87 LOWNES LANE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 87 LOWNES LANE have?
Some of 87 LOWNES LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 87 LOWNES LANE currently offering any rent specials?
87 LOWNES LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 LOWNES LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 87 LOWNES LANE is pet friendly.
Does 87 LOWNES LANE offer parking?
No, 87 LOWNES LANE does not offer parking.
Does 87 LOWNES LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 87 LOWNES LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 LOWNES LANE have a pool?
No, 87 LOWNES LANE does not have a pool.
Does 87 LOWNES LANE have accessible units?
No, 87 LOWNES LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 87 LOWNES LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 87 LOWNES LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 87 LOWNES LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 87 LOWNES LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
