87 LOWNES LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Lovely brick colonial home close to everything yet privately tucked away. Just a short walk away from schools, shopping, transportation and roadways to get you anywhere in a hurry. This three/four bedroom home features a large open first floor plan, with a dining room, large kitchen with eating area, an over sized living room with a fireplace, a powder room and the extra room which lends the ability to have a nice home office/study/media or hobby room just off the kitchen. The second floor has three additional nice size bedrooms and the main bathroom. A basement houses the mechanical systems and the laundry facilities. The fenced back yard is nice size for hanging out to get away from it all or entertaining guests with easy access from the side walkway from the front of the home. Another great place ready for you to move in and enjoy, Don't delay or it will be gone. Tenants pay for all utilities. Pets on a case by case basis. Minimum credit score of 600. Income requirements. No criminal background. No prior evictions. 2 year lease preferred.