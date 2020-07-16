All apartments in Delaware County
515 TWIN OAKS DR
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

515 TWIN OAKS DR

515 Twin Oaks Drive · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

515 Twin Oaks Drive, Delaware County, PA 19083

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this extremely well cared for single-family home right in the heart of Chatham Park, Conveniently located across from Chatham Park Elementary school. Enjoy fall nights under this wonderful covered front porch. Enter into the living room with beautiful custom-built wood shelving and newer rugs, dining room with ceiling fan, and kitchen with newer appliances. The second floor has three bedrooms with adequate closet space and one full bath. Full finished basement features laundry, one full bath and extra living space. Backyard great for entertaining. House sits on corner lot with large private driveway leading to one car garage. Walk to Wawa, Brookline Blvd shops, Skatium, Library, Haverford Middle School and High School. Convenient public transportation, Haverford Township School District, Haverford Township has great parks and recreation program, short ride to the blue route entrance, twenty minutes drive to center city, twenty minutes to the airport, Come view for yourself. First, last and security deposit due at signing. Chatham Park-What a great place to live!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 TWIN OAKS DR have any available units?
515 TWIN OAKS DR has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 515 TWIN OAKS DR currently offering any rent specials?
515 TWIN OAKS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 TWIN OAKS DR pet-friendly?
No, 515 TWIN OAKS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delaware County.
Does 515 TWIN OAKS DR offer parking?
Yes, 515 TWIN OAKS DR offers parking.
Does 515 TWIN OAKS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 TWIN OAKS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 TWIN OAKS DR have a pool?
No, 515 TWIN OAKS DR does not have a pool.
Does 515 TWIN OAKS DR have accessible units?
No, 515 TWIN OAKS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 515 TWIN OAKS DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 TWIN OAKS DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 515 TWIN OAKS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 TWIN OAKS DR does not have units with air conditioning.
