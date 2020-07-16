515 TWIN OAKS DR

Amenities

Welcome to this extremely well cared for single-family home right in the heart of Chatham Park, Conveniently located across from Chatham Park Elementary school. Enjoy fall nights under this wonderful covered front porch. Enter into the living room with beautiful custom-built wood shelving and newer rugs, dining room with ceiling fan, and kitchen with newer appliances. The second floor has three bedrooms with adequate closet space and one full bath. Full finished basement features laundry, one full bath and extra living space. Backyard great for entertaining. House sits on corner lot with large private driveway leading to one car garage. Walk to Wawa, Brookline Blvd shops, Skatium, Library, Haverford Middle School and High School. Convenient public transportation, Haverford Township School District, Haverford Township has great parks and recreation program, short ride to the blue route entrance, twenty minutes drive to center city, twenty minutes to the airport, Come view for yourself. First, last and security deposit due at signing. Chatham Park-What a great place to live!