Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated bathtub extra storage oven refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

Welcome home to Springfield Valley Apartments! A complete renovation has transformed this building into the premier community to call home in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. From huge two-bedroom residences with two full bathrooms to spacious one-bedroom's and cozy studios, this is truly the unparalleled place to call home! Luxurious modern kitchens are equipped with white shaker style cabinets, full appliance packages including built-in microwaves, dishwashers and gas ranges, with upgraded appliances packages available in select homes. In addition, solid maple cabinets, sleek subway tile backspalshes and ceramic tile floors have been installed to complete the kitchen renovation. Renovated bathrooms feature beautiful ceramic tile finishes, vanities, ceiling height tile tub surround, and decorative fixtures. Top floor residence's even feature soaring 11' vaulted ceilings. Select homes are finished with six panel doors and beautiful hardwood floors. Also, for your comfort, all one and two