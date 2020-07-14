All apartments in Morton
Springfield Valley
Springfield Valley

111 Providence Rd · (610) 463-1072
Location

111 Providence Rd, Morton, PA 19070
Morton

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit E305 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit W103 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1006 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Springfield Valley.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
bathtub
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Welcome home to Springfield Valley Apartments! A complete renovation has transformed this building into the premier community to call home in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. From huge two-bedroom residences with two full bathrooms to spacious one-bedroom's and cozy studios, this is truly the unparalleled place to call home! Luxurious modern kitchens are equipped with white shaker style cabinets, full appliance packages including built-in microwaves, dishwashers and gas ranges, with upgraded appliances packages available in select homes. In addition, solid maple cabinets, sleek subway tile backspalshes and ceramic tile floors have been installed to complete the kitchen renovation. Renovated bathrooms feature beautiful ceramic tile finishes, vanities, ceiling height tile tub surround, and decorative fixtures. Top floor residence's even feature soaring 11' vaulted ceilings. Select homes are finished with six panel doors and beautiful hardwood floors. Also, for your comfort, all one and two

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Springfield Valley have any available units?
Springfield Valley has 2 units available starting at $1,130 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Springfield Valley have?
Some of Springfield Valley's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Springfield Valley currently offering any rent specials?
Springfield Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Springfield Valley pet-friendly?
Yes, Springfield Valley is pet friendly.
Does Springfield Valley offer parking?
Yes, Springfield Valley offers parking.
Does Springfield Valley have units with washers and dryers?
No, Springfield Valley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Springfield Valley have a pool?
No, Springfield Valley does not have a pool.
Does Springfield Valley have accessible units?
No, Springfield Valley does not have accessible units.
Does Springfield Valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Springfield Valley has units with dishwashers.
Does Springfield Valley have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Springfield Valley has units with air conditioning.
