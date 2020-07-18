All apartments in Delaware County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

148 TREATY ROAD

148 Treaty Road · No Longer Available
Location

148 Treaty Road, Delaware County, PA 19026
Pilgrim Gardens

Amenities

Beautifully Updated home in the Pilgrim Gardens section of Haverford Township available for rent immediately! Newer kitchen with granite counter-tops, tile, and top of the line appliances. Newer high velocity central air system. Refinished hardwood floors throughout first floor. Expanded upstairs Bathroom with double basin sink vanity, bathtub and stall shower. Convenient Powder Room on first floor. Finished Basement for extra Living space as well as newer Washer and Dryer Units. Spacious, wrap-around screened-in Porch and fenced rear yard with a new Storage Shed. Landlord will be responsible for all yard maintenance except grass cutting; Tenant is responsible for snow removal. Nice Location on a quiet street. Experience all Haverford Township has to offer in this meticulously maintained Brick Colonial. Walk to Pilgrim Gardens Shopping Center and Hilltop Little League at Steele Field. Convenient to Route 1 and 476. Applicant must complete a Rental Application and submit a Credit Report for rental consideration. Pets are negotiable, but may require additional deposits and terms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

