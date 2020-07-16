All apartments in Delaware County
Find more places like
11 Three Oak Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Delaware County, PA
/
11 Three Oak Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

11 Three Oak Lane

11 Three Oak Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11 Three Oak Ln, Delaware County, PA 19382

Amenities

courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
11 Three Oak Lane Available 08/01/20 11 Threeoak Lane Luxury Carriage Home at Cherry Creek - The courtyards at Cherry Creek is a neighborhood of luxury carriage homes located in one of the areas most beautiful natural settings. Through a unique partnership with the Brandywine Conservancy the Courtyards offer a intimate environment with serene open space, tranquil creeks and a private walking trail. The picturesque landscape in the heart of the Branywine valley. Owner is a licensed real estate broker.

(RLNE2202287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Eldorado Court Apartments
1200 Lincoln Ave
Prospect Park, PA 19076
Penn Street
501 Penn Street
Chester, PA 19013
Edgewater
1000 Darby Road
Prospect Park, PA 19076
Madison Ellis Preserve
400 Charles Ellis Drive
Broomall, PA 19073
50 at Granite Run
50 N Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
Lansdowne Station Apartments
504 S Lansdowne Ave
Yeadon, PA 19050
West End Flats
444 W Baltimore Ave
Media, PA 19063
The Point at Glen Mills
1000 Ellis Drive
West Chester, PA 19342
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 11 Three Oak Lane have any available units?
11 Three Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delaware County, PA.
Is 11 Three Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11 Three Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Three Oak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11 Three Oak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delaware County.
Does 11 Three Oak Lane offer parking?
No, 11 Three Oak Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11 Three Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Three Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Three Oak Lane have a pool?
No, 11 Three Oak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11 Three Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 11 Three Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Three Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Three Oak Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Three Oak Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Three Oak Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJHorsham, PAHatboro, PACherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PABear, DEArdmore, PALindenwold, NJChester, PAMalvern, PAChester Heights, PAClaymont, DEChesterbrook, PAMedia, PAMorton, PAEast Lansdowne, PAProspect Park, PAEddystone, PADrexel Hill, PABryn Mawr, PANarberth, PAYeadon, PABroomall, PAConshohocken, PAExton, PAPlymouth Meeting, PABeckett, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of PennsylvaniaRosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's UniversityTemple University