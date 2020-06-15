300 W ELM STREET

Amenities

Gorgeous and rare TOP FLOOR oversized 1 bedroom with loft! This perfectly-situated completely updated condo overlooks the courtyard with one of the best views in the Grande! Enter a hard-wood floor adorned foyer and you'll be dazzled with wonderfully-coordinated paint colors and furnishings. An upgraded kitchen complete with oversized refrigerator/freezer combo, gas cooking, built-in microwave, dishwasher, disposal, solid-surface counters, 42" cabinets, under-mount sink, and lots of storage will really wow you. Pass a large closet and full-sized washer/dryer on your way to the combination great room & dining room. Wall to wall carpeting, neutral decor, lots of natural lighting, and a vaulted ceiling make for a real treat as you can feel the airiness all around you! The custom-installed flat-screen TV will remain for tenant use as well! Head upstairs for the real treat, an added loft! Only a few units have this feature, and you'll love it. Comes complete with a sleeper-sofa for any overnight guests, and gives you full visual access to the entire first floor below! Complementing the main floor is a large bedroom, also with a custom-installed flat screen TV to be left for tenants' enjoyment. Neutral decor and wall to wall carpeting complete this large room, as well as TWO large closets! Last but not least the main bathroom provides for plenty of storage as well as comfort. HUGE shower, large double-vanity, all tile surround with sliding doors, completes the picture. WOW! Tenant responsible only for electric, cable & landline phone if desired. *** Landlord pays the $360/m condo fee which allows for use of the pool, the gym AND the deeded indoor garage space. The proximity of downtown Conshohocken is one of the huge draws to this immensely popular community, as well as the Conshohocken Train Station! It's an absolute must see! Make that appointment now before it's too late!! **A virtual ZOOM tour is available upon request!! Agents please note in-person showing instructions in agent remarks prior to scheduling.