All apartments in Conshohocken
Find more places like 300 W ELM STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Conshohocken, PA
/
300 W ELM STREET
Last updated May 21 2020 at 7:53 AM

300 W ELM STREET

300 West Elm Street · (215) 646-2900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Conshohocken
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

300 West Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2406 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous and rare TOP FLOOR oversized 1 bedroom with loft! This perfectly-situated completely updated condo overlooks the courtyard with one of the best views in the Grande! Enter a hard-wood floor adorned foyer and you'll be dazzled with wonderfully-coordinated paint colors and furnishings. An upgraded kitchen complete with oversized refrigerator/freezer combo, gas cooking, built-in microwave, dishwasher, disposal, solid-surface counters, 42" cabinets, under-mount sink, and lots of storage will really wow you. Pass a large closet and full-sized washer/dryer on your way to the combination great room & dining room. Wall to wall carpeting, neutral decor, lots of natural lighting, and a vaulted ceiling make for a real treat as you can feel the airiness all around you! The custom-installed flat-screen TV will remain for tenant use as well! Head upstairs for the real treat, an added loft! Only a few units have this feature, and you'll love it. Comes complete with a sleeper-sofa for any overnight guests, and gives you full visual access to the entire first floor below! Complementing the main floor is a large bedroom, also with a custom-installed flat screen TV to be left for tenants' enjoyment. Neutral decor and wall to wall carpeting complete this large room, as well as TWO large closets! Last but not least the main bathroom provides for plenty of storage as well as comfort. HUGE shower, large double-vanity, all tile surround with sliding doors, completes the picture. WOW! Tenant responsible only for electric, cable & landline phone if desired. *** Landlord pays the $360/m condo fee which allows for use of the pool, the gym AND the deeded indoor garage space. The proximity of downtown Conshohocken is one of the huge draws to this immensely popular community, as well as the Conshohocken Train Station! It's an absolute must see! Make that appointment now before it's too late!! **A virtual ZOOM tour is available upon request!! Agents please note in-person showing instructions in agent remarks prior to scheduling.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 W ELM STREET have any available units?
300 W ELM STREET has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 300 W ELM STREET have?
Some of 300 W ELM STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 W ELM STREET currently offering any rent specials?
300 W ELM STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 W ELM STREET pet-friendly?
No, 300 W ELM STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conshohocken.
Does 300 W ELM STREET offer parking?
Yes, 300 W ELM STREET does offer parking.
Does 300 W ELM STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 W ELM STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 W ELM STREET have a pool?
Yes, 300 W ELM STREET has a pool.
Does 300 W ELM STREET have accessible units?
No, 300 W ELM STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 300 W ELM STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 W ELM STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 W ELM STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 W ELM STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 300 W ELM STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

North Lane Apartments
110 W North Ln
Conshohocken, PA 19428
Londonbury at Millenium
301 Washington St
Conshohocken, PA 19428
Sherry Lake
1801 Butler Pike
Conshohocken, PA 19428

Similar Pages

Conshohocken 1 BedroomsConshohocken 2 Bedrooms
Conshohocken Apartments with BalconyConshohocken Apartments with Parking
Conshohocken Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Willow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PARoyersford, PAHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJBroomall, PAWoodbury, NJAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PA
Harleysville, PABlackwood, NJJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAClaymont, DEMalvern, PAPalmyra, NJProspect Park, PABlue Bell, PAYeadon, PAGreentree, NJEchelon, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
Temple University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity