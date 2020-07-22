300 W Elm St Ste 2229

Amenities

Beautiful 2BR/2BA Luxury Condo located in Conshohocken!

This beautiful luxury corner condo in The Grande at Riverview features 2 balconies, 2 bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms! The unit features hardwood flooring in foyer and kitchen, granite counters, 42" Maple cabinets, 9ft ceilings, and a full size washer and dryer. You certainly do not want to pass up on this amazing home!



The large windows in the living room/ dining area make for great natural lighting throughout! The master suite has a large, walk-in closet, second closet, and private master bathroom with over sized, double sink vanity, soaking tab and enclosed glass standing shower. The second bedroom is greatly sized with beautiful large windows and a custom closet made for organizing and storage! The 2nd full bathroom also contains a wonderful soaking tub/ shower and single vanity!



The Grande at Riverview community amenities include a beautiful, in-ground swimming pool with patio, two courtyards, bbq areas, and a fitness center.



The condo is located just above the Schuylkill River Trail and is walking distance from Fayette Street restaurants, shops & nightlife. Easy access to the train and all major highways - just a quick commute to the city and King of Prussia Mall.



Pets allowed with additional $500 deposit!



