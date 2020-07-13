Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Welcome to 32 Main Street, a spacious end unit townhome in the Main Street Village neighborhood of beautiful Chesterbrook. A very large home with tons of just completed updates offering four finished living levels totaling OVER 3,000. square feet. This is a fabulous rental opportunity in the top ranked Tredyffrin-Easttown School District. The terrific open concept first floor offers a formal dining room/den and a large living room with a gas fireplace and doorway to the spacious rear deck. The huge, newly updated eat-in kitchen features gleaming granite countertops, ALL NEW appliances (refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and range), nicely refinished raised panel cabinetry and a huge passthrough to the living room. A powder room plus handsome turned staircases leading to the lower and upper levels complete the picture for the first floor of this lovely home. The second level is home to TWO master bedroom suites, each with vaulted ceilings and skylights, tremendous closet space and their own separate bathrooms. The third floor loft is a wonderful space with three skylights providing plenty of sunshine and could serve as a fourth bedroom. The fully finished walkout basement offers a third full bathroom and could easily serve as an IN-LAW SUITE, second family room, home office, etc. The possibilities are endless! Gleaming hardwood floors, chair railing, crown molding, ceiling fans, fresh paint, NEW washer and dryer, plus tasteful recent updates throughout all combine to make 32 Main Street a wonderful place to call home. Steps away from the walking and bike trails of Chesterbrook, Wilson and Valley Forge Parks. Located close to Trader Joes, Wegmans, corporate centers and the trains and shops of The Main Line. A wonderful, spacious, nicely located home.