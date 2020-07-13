All apartments in Chesterbrook
Find more places like 32 MAIN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chesterbrook, PA
/
32 MAIN STREET
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:00 AM

32 MAIN STREET

32 Main Street · (610) 640-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chesterbrook
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

32 Main Street, Chesterbrook, PA 19087

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Welcome to 32 Main Street, a spacious end unit townhome in the Main Street Village neighborhood of beautiful Chesterbrook. A very large home with tons of just completed updates offering four finished living levels totaling OVER 3,000. square feet. This is a fabulous rental opportunity in the top ranked Tredyffrin-Easttown School District. The terrific open concept first floor offers a formal dining room/den and a large living room with a gas fireplace and doorway to the spacious rear deck. The huge, newly updated eat-in kitchen features gleaming granite countertops, ALL NEW appliances (refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and range), nicely refinished raised panel cabinetry and a huge passthrough to the living room. A powder room plus handsome turned staircases leading to the lower and upper levels complete the picture for the first floor of this lovely home. The second level is home to TWO master bedroom suites, each with vaulted ceilings and skylights, tremendous closet space and their own separate bathrooms. The third floor loft is a wonderful space with three skylights providing plenty of sunshine and could serve as a fourth bedroom. The fully finished walkout basement offers a third full bathroom and could easily serve as an IN-LAW SUITE, second family room, home office, etc. The possibilities are endless! Gleaming hardwood floors, chair railing, crown molding, ceiling fans, fresh paint, NEW washer and dryer, plus tasteful recent updates throughout all combine to make 32 Main Street a wonderful place to call home. Steps away from the walking and bike trails of Chesterbrook, Wilson and Valley Forge Parks. Located close to Trader Joes, Wegmans, corporate centers and the trains and shops of The Main Line. A wonderful, spacious, nicely located home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 MAIN STREET have any available units?
32 MAIN STREET has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32 MAIN STREET have?
Some of 32 MAIN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 MAIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
32 MAIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 MAIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 32 MAIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesterbrook.
Does 32 MAIN STREET offer parking?
No, 32 MAIN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 32 MAIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 MAIN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 MAIN STREET have a pool?
No, 32 MAIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 32 MAIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 32 MAIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 32 MAIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 MAIN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 MAIN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 MAIN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 32 MAIN STREET?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Chesterbrook 2 BedroomsChesterbrook 3 Bedrooms
Chesterbrook Apartments with GaragesChesterbrook Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Chesterbrook Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJ
Horsham, PAHatboro, PACherry Hill Mall, NJWillow Grove, PAArdmore, PAChester, PADoylestown, PA
New Castle, DENarberth, PACollingswood, NJPenns Grove, NJKennett Square, PAMontgomeryville, PASouderton, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Rutgers University-Camden
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity