Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Freshly Updated 3 Bed / 1 Bath House in Chester City Available Now ! - Freshly updated 3 bedroom / 1 bath house available now in Chester, PA.



New carpeting throughout the first floor. Spacious living room area. Kitchen is large, with white cabinets and white appliances (included are an electric stove and refrigerator) .



Carpet going up the stairs and throughout 2nd floor.



Unfinished basement with washer and dryer included.



Everything is freshly painted. Mini-blinds included throughout the house.



Gas heat.



Section 8 okay !



First / Last / Security required by move-in day.



No pets allowed.



Tenant responsible for all utilities.



Please contact our Leasing Agent for more information or to set up an appointment:

Phone: 302.740.7222

Email: westonandnyeproperties@gmail.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5805396)