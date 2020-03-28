112 Highland Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT IN CHESTER! - SECTION 8 HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED! SUBMIT YOUR APPLICATION TODAY!



Fully renovated 3 bedroom home located in Chester, PA. Enter through covered front porch to first floor living room, laundry area, bathroom and beautiful NEW kitchen! Kitchen has new white shaker cabinets and new granite countertop. Full appliance package provided by landlord including new fridge, new stove, new microwave, new washer/dryer. Head upstairs to 3 bedrooms. Refinished hardwood flooring throughout. Unfinished basement. You will love all of the new updates including freshly painted walls, new light fixtures, new ceiling fans. Move right on in!



Application Requirements:

-550 credit score, with no more than $1000 in collections

-No major criminal history

-No prior evictions or judgments on your record



Due to COVID19, we are not scheduling individual showings unless you are pre-approved. Applications are available online at www.homesteadrents.com/vacancies!



VIDEO TOUR POSTED HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JR58f0rpYB0



(RLNE5831032)