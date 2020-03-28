All apartments in Chester
Location

112 Highland Avenue, Chester, PA 19013

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 112 Highland Ave · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1190 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT IN CHESTER! - SECTION 8 HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED! SUBMIT YOUR APPLICATION TODAY!

Fully renovated 3 bedroom home located in Chester, PA. Enter through covered front porch to first floor living room, laundry area, bathroom and beautiful NEW kitchen! Kitchen has new white shaker cabinets and new granite countertop. Full appliance package provided by landlord including new fridge, new stove, new microwave, new washer/dryer. Head upstairs to 3 bedrooms. Refinished hardwood flooring throughout. Unfinished basement. You will love all of the new updates including freshly painted walls, new light fixtures, new ceiling fans. Move right on in!

Application Requirements:
-550 credit score, with no more than $1000 in collections
-No major criminal history
-No prior evictions or judgments on your record

Due to COVID19, we are not scheduling individual showings unless you are pre-approved. Applications are available online at www.homesteadrents.com/vacancies!

VIDEO TOUR POSTED HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JR58f0rpYB0

(RLNE5831032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Highland Ave have any available units?
112 Highland Ave has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 112 Highland Ave have?
Some of 112 Highland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Highland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
112 Highland Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Highland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Highland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 112 Highland Ave offer parking?
No, 112 Highland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 112 Highland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 Highland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Highland Ave have a pool?
No, 112 Highland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 112 Highland Ave have accessible units?
No, 112 Highland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Highland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Highland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Highland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Highland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
