Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

780 DORLAN MILL RD

780 Dorlan Mill Road · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

780 Dorlan Mill Road, Chester County, PA 19335

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$500

Studio · 1 Bath

Unique opportunity in a fabulous location! Spaces available from 500 square feet to 1750 square feet! Only a few spaces remain! "Dorlan Mill" is in the final phase of construction and now is the time to take advantage of this tremendous facility! Ample possibilities and opportunities! Located in an Economic Development Zone with multiple possibilities! Zoned Light Industrial, this adaptive warehouse/flex/industrial facility has spaces available from 500 square feet to 1750 square feet with the ability to modify/increase space if needed! Each unit has a 10' x 10' overhead door and most have a 3' man door and all have drive up access! ! Access to common core standard ADA bath! Dorlan Mill is ADA compliant. CAM fees vary with space but all include: water, snow removal, common area maintenance, outside lighting, & facility insurance. This is your opportunity to put your business in a great location! Minutes to turnpike, Downingtown, Glenmoore, Rt 30 bypass! NOTE: Some photos are of other finished spaces in the facility.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 780 DORLAN MILL RD have any available units?
780 DORLAN MILL RD has a unit available for $500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 780 DORLAN MILL RD currently offering any rent specials?
780 DORLAN MILL RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 DORLAN MILL RD pet-friendly?
No, 780 DORLAN MILL RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chester County.
Does 780 DORLAN MILL RD offer parking?
No, 780 DORLAN MILL RD does not offer parking.
Does 780 DORLAN MILL RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 780 DORLAN MILL RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 DORLAN MILL RD have a pool?
No, 780 DORLAN MILL RD does not have a pool.
Does 780 DORLAN MILL RD have accessible units?
No, 780 DORLAN MILL RD does not have accessible units.
Does 780 DORLAN MILL RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 780 DORLAN MILL RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 780 DORLAN MILL RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 780 DORLAN MILL RD does not have units with air conditioning.
