780 DORLAN MILL RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Unique opportunity in a fabulous location! Spaces available from 500 square feet to 1750 square feet! Only a few spaces remain! "Dorlan Mill" is in the final phase of construction and now is the time to take advantage of this tremendous facility! Ample possibilities and opportunities! Located in an Economic Development Zone with multiple possibilities! Zoned Light Industrial, this adaptive warehouse/flex/industrial facility has spaces available from 500 square feet to 1750 square feet with the ability to modify/increase space if needed! Each unit has a 10' x 10' overhead door and most have a 3' man door and all have drive up access! ! Access to common core standard ADA bath! Dorlan Mill is ADA compliant. CAM fees vary with space but all include: water, snow removal, common area maintenance, outside lighting, & facility insurance. This is your opportunity to put your business in a great location! Minutes to turnpike, Downingtown, Glenmoore, Rt 30 bypass! NOTE: Some photos are of other finished spaces in the facility.