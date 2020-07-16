741 DOWNINGTOWN PIKE

Amenities

Excellent commercial property located on busy Rte 322 in West Chester. This property includes a 2-3 bay with room for 2 hydraulic lifts. possibly 3, in a garage/service area, attached office, a parts storage area, and an excellent paint booth all one area.This property also has a fire suspension system, security system, 2 compressors and a descendant heater.Plenty of parking, along with a gated side yard. Tenants are responsible for all the utilities including electric, gas heat, janitorial,etc. Owner has applied for public water and sewer. Just reduced!