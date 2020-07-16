All apartments in Chester County
741 DOWNINGTOWN PIKE
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

741 DOWNINGTOWN PIKE

741 Downingtown Pike · (866) 677-6937
Location

741 Downingtown Pike, Chester County, PA 19380

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent commercial property located on busy Rte 322 in West Chester. This property includes a 2-3 bay with room for 2 hydraulic lifts. possibly 3, in a garage/service area, attached office, a parts storage area, and an excellent paint booth all one area.This property also has a fire suspension system, security system, 2 compressors and a descendant heater.Plenty of parking, along with a gated side yard. Tenants are responsible for all the utilities including electric, gas heat, janitorial,etc. Owner has applied for public water and sewer. Just reduced!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741 DOWNINGTOWN PIKE have any available units?
741 DOWNINGTOWN PIKE has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 741 DOWNINGTOWN PIKE currently offering any rent specials?
741 DOWNINGTOWN PIKE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 DOWNINGTOWN PIKE pet-friendly?
No, 741 DOWNINGTOWN PIKE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chester County.
Does 741 DOWNINGTOWN PIKE offer parking?
Yes, 741 DOWNINGTOWN PIKE offers parking.
Does 741 DOWNINGTOWN PIKE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 741 DOWNINGTOWN PIKE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 DOWNINGTOWN PIKE have a pool?
No, 741 DOWNINGTOWN PIKE does not have a pool.
Does 741 DOWNINGTOWN PIKE have accessible units?
No, 741 DOWNINGTOWN PIKE does not have accessible units.
Does 741 DOWNINGTOWN PIKE have units with dishwashers?
No, 741 DOWNINGTOWN PIKE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 741 DOWNINGTOWN PIKE have units with air conditioning?
No, 741 DOWNINGTOWN PIKE does not have units with air conditioning.
