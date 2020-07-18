All apartments in Chester County
509 S ATWATER DRIVE
509 S ATWATER DRIVE

509 S Atwater Dr · No Longer Available
509 S Atwater Dr, Chester County, PA 19355

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
This stunning luxury atwater brand new Andrew Carnegie floor plan in award winning Great Valley school Disctrict. Available for you to move right in. the beautiful open concept kitchen, with over sized island with large sink, large pantry for extra storage. there is a formal dining room to the front of the home. to the back, there is your huge living room with electric fire place, two beautiful french door leading you to the deck . the master bedroom features large stall shower master bath with double sink vanity and two walk-in closet. brand new washer and dryer just arrived in this home. the finished lower level flex room could be used as a play room, fitting -room, or just another living space. this house has over 50K+ of upgrades that's truly waiting for you to have a luxury living at its best.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 509 S ATWATER DRIVE have any available units?
509 S ATWATER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chester County, PA.
What amenities does 509 S ATWATER DRIVE have?
Some of 509 S ATWATER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 S ATWATER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
509 S ATWATER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 S ATWATER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 509 S ATWATER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chester County.
Does 509 S ATWATER DRIVE offer parking?
No, 509 S ATWATER DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 509 S ATWATER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 509 S ATWATER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 S ATWATER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 509 S ATWATER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 509 S ATWATER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 509 S ATWATER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 509 S ATWATER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 S ATWATER DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 509 S ATWATER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 S ATWATER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
