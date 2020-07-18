509 S ATWATER DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets fireplace extra storage

This stunning luxury atwater brand new Andrew Carnegie floor plan in award winning Great Valley school Disctrict. Available for you to move right in. the beautiful open concept kitchen, with over sized island with large sink, large pantry for extra storage. there is a formal dining room to the front of the home. to the back, there is your huge living room with electric fire place, two beautiful french door leading you to the deck . the master bedroom features large stall shower master bath with double sink vanity and two walk-in closet. brand new washer and dryer just arrived in this home. the finished lower level flex room could be used as a play room, fitting -room, or just another living space. this house has over 50K+ of upgrades that's truly waiting for you to have a luxury living at its best.