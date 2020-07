Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Location Location!!! Easily commute to King of Prussia and major routes of 202 & 76 or drive just 5 minutes to the shops and resturants of downtown Phoenixville. Enjoy the open floor plan on the first floor with a large living room that opens to the kitchen with plenty of counter space, peninsula workspace and dishwasher. Also located on the first floor is a half bath and access to the basement with WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED. Upstairs you will find hardwood flooring in both generously sized bedrooms and a full bath. Parking spaces for 2 cars with one being in the garage. Use of the outdoor space including the brick patio that wraps around the side of the home plus a paver patio on the back side and yard. Gas heat, central air and low utilities. Owner pays for sewer and trash. No pets, no smoking.