2804 CORNELL COURT

Welcome to Willistown Knoll! Impeccable 2 Bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom townhouse with single car garage and driveway parking in the Great Valley School District for RENT! Recently finished updates include all new energy efficient windows and sliding glass doors plus brand new Hardie-plank siding. Fantastic kitchen with updated, low-maintenance black appliances. A large window allows plenty of natural light. Kitchen opens to a dining room with hardwood flooring and a double-sided fireplace that connects to the spacious family room. Here you~ll find the sliding glass door to a deck which backs up to woods providing privacy year round. The 2nd floor includes hardwood floors throughout. Master bedroom with en suite bathroom and double vanity. The 2nd bedroom connects to the full hallway bathroom. Conveniently located washer and dryer situated on the 2nd floor. The 3rd Floor is a finished loft. The ground floor is finished with slider access to the back yard and includes garage access. Perfect location for an easy commute with quick access to 202, 322 & Rt. 3. Minutes from all the happenings in West Chester Boro, dining, shops, events and much more! 1st Month, last month due to move in. Don't miss out, schedule an appointment today. ***Please contact Mike Spigarelli (licensed agent) for any inquiries***