Chester County, PA
2804 CORNELL COURT
Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:36 AM

2804 CORNELL COURT

2804 Cornell Court · (484) 588-5000
Location

2804 Cornell Court, Chester County, PA 19073

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1940 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to Willistown Knoll! Impeccable 2 Bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom townhouse with single car garage and driveway parking in the Great Valley School District for RENT! Recently finished updates include all new energy efficient windows and sliding glass doors plus brand new Hardie-plank siding. Fantastic kitchen with updated, low-maintenance black appliances. A large window allows plenty of natural light. Kitchen opens to a dining room with hardwood flooring and a double-sided fireplace that connects to the spacious family room. Here you~ll find the sliding glass door to a deck which backs up to woods providing privacy year round. The 2nd floor includes hardwood floors throughout. Master bedroom with en suite bathroom and double vanity. The 2nd bedroom connects to the full hallway bathroom. Conveniently located washer and dryer situated on the 2nd floor. The 3rd Floor is a finished loft. The ground floor is finished with slider access to the back yard and includes garage access. Perfect location for an easy commute with quick access to 202, 322 & Rt. 3. Minutes from all the happenings in West Chester Boro, dining, shops, events and much more! 1st Month, last month due to move in. Don't miss out, schedule an appointment today. ***Please contact Mike Spigarelli (licensed agent) for any inquiries***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2804 CORNELL COURT have any available units?
2804 CORNELL COURT has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2804 CORNELL COURT have?
Some of 2804 CORNELL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2804 CORNELL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2804 CORNELL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2804 CORNELL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2804 CORNELL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chester County.
Does 2804 CORNELL COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2804 CORNELL COURT offers parking.
Does 2804 CORNELL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2804 CORNELL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2804 CORNELL COURT have a pool?
No, 2804 CORNELL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2804 CORNELL COURT have accessible units?
No, 2804 CORNELL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2804 CORNELL COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2804 CORNELL COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2804 CORNELL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2804 CORNELL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
