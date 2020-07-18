All apartments in Chester County
Chester County, PA
264 OLD FORGE CROSSING
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

264 OLD FORGE CROSSING

264 Old Forge Crossing · No Longer Available
Location

264 Old Forge Crossing, Chester County, PA 19087

Here is the first-floor two-bedroom, and two bath apartment with parking out front that you have been waiting for is now available in the popular Old Forge Crossing condominium community. The features of this spacious home include a large living room and dining room combination, kitchen with the following appliances, dishwasher, new refrigerator, new gas oven, and disposal. Sliding glass door off the living room to the outside patio. Off the hallway is a full bath with a tub and shower; the main bedroom bath has a stall shower. There is plenty of space for extra storage, two walk-in closets, one off the hall and the other in the main bedroom, and a linen closet in the hallway. A bonus is a laundry room off the hall bath with a full-size washer and dryer. Tenant pays for the heat (gas), cable, and electric, the use of the pool and tennis courts are included in the rent. Available now. No pets allowed as per the condo rules and regulations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 264 OLD FORGE CROSSING have any available units?
264 OLD FORGE CROSSING doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chester County, PA.
What amenities does 264 OLD FORGE CROSSING have?
Some of 264 OLD FORGE CROSSING's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 264 OLD FORGE CROSSING currently offering any rent specials?
264 OLD FORGE CROSSING is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 264 OLD FORGE CROSSING pet-friendly?
No, 264 OLD FORGE CROSSING is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chester County.
Does 264 OLD FORGE CROSSING offer parking?
Yes, 264 OLD FORGE CROSSING offers parking.
Does 264 OLD FORGE CROSSING have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 264 OLD FORGE CROSSING offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 264 OLD FORGE CROSSING have a pool?
Yes, 264 OLD FORGE CROSSING has a pool.
Does 264 OLD FORGE CROSSING have accessible units?
No, 264 OLD FORGE CROSSING does not have accessible units.
Does 264 OLD FORGE CROSSING have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 264 OLD FORGE CROSSING has units with dishwashers.
Does 264 OLD FORGE CROSSING have units with air conditioning?
No, 264 OLD FORGE CROSSING does not have units with air conditioning.
