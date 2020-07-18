264 OLD FORGE CROSSING

Amenities

Here is the first-floor two-bedroom, and two bath apartment with parking out front that you have been waiting for is now available in the popular Old Forge Crossing condominium community. The features of this spacious home include a large living room and dining room combination, kitchen with the following appliances, dishwasher, new refrigerator, new gas oven, and disposal. Sliding glass door off the living room to the outside patio. Off the hallway is a full bath with a tub and shower; the main bedroom bath has a stall shower. There is plenty of space for extra storage, two walk-in closets, one off the hall and the other in the main bedroom, and a linen closet in the hallway. A bonus is a laundry room off the hall bath with a full-size washer and dryer. Tenant pays for the heat (gas), cable, and electric, the use of the pool and tennis courts are included in the rent. Available now. No pets allowed as per the condo rules and regulations.