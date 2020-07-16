All apartments in Chester County
Last updated February 7 2020 at 2:36 PM

237 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE

237 Birchwood Drive · (484) 857-9269
Location

237 Birchwood Drive, Chester County, PA 19380

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2874 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful end unit with finished basement and loft available for rent in the Whiteland Woods community. This home features, 2 car garage, granite countertops, hardwood floors on the first floor, 3 bed rooms in second floor and finished loft for additional play room or office room. Basement is finished, walkout and has full bathroom. It has neutral colors and well maintained. Very convenient location, close to Exton and Whitford train stations, corporate offices and major shopping malls. Community features includes walking trails, swimming pool, tennis courts and club house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
237 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 237 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 237 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
237 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 237 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chester County.
Does 237 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 237 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 237 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 237 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 237 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 237 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 237 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 237 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 237 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 237 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
