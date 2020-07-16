237 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful end unit with finished basement and loft available for rent in the Whiteland Woods community. This home features, 2 car garage, granite countertops, hardwood floors on the first floor, 3 bed rooms in second floor and finished loft for additional play room or office room. Basement is finished, walkout and has full bathroom. It has neutral colors and well maintained. Very convenient location, close to Exton and Whitford train stations, corporate offices and major shopping malls. Community features includes walking trails, swimming pool, tennis courts and club house.