1911 Cavalier Ln

Beautiful End Unit Townhome in Windsor Ridge



Great private end unit townhome for rent - Downingtown East School district. Affluent neighborhood, great community with pool, playground/tot lots, tennis courts, gym, basketball courts, lacrosse and soccer fields and walking trail. Townhouse in excellent condition shore house like design with living room/kitchen on 2nd story, located close to Ludwig's corner. Very spacious 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath with eat-in kitchen with hardwood floors, custom back splash, and 42in maple cabinets. Private elevated deck not looking at neighbors like other houses in neighborhood do. Huge master bathtub with built in mini-TV and custom stain glass window.

Property Id 310935



No Pets Allowed



