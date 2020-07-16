All apartments in Chester County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1911 Cavalier Ln

1911 Cavalier Lane · (610) 209-7500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1911 Cavalier Lane, Chester County, PA 19425

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2400 · Avail. Aug 17

$2,400

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1608 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Available 08/17/20 Beautiful End Unit Townhome in Windsor Ridge - Property Id: 310935

Great private end unit townhome for rent - Downingtown East School district. Affluent neighborhood, great community with pool, playground/tot lots, tennis courts, gym, basketball courts, lacrosse and soccer fields and walking trail. Townhouse in excellent condition shore house like design with living room/kitchen on 2nd story, located close to Ludwig's corner. Very spacious 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath with eat-in kitchen with hardwood floors, custom back splash, and 42in maple cabinets. Private elevated deck not looking at neighbors like other houses in neighborhood do. Huge master bathtub with built in mini-TV and custom stain glass window.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1911-cavalier-ln-chester-springs-pa/310935
Property Id 310935

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5947026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 Cavalier Ln have any available units?
1911 Cavalier Ln has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1911 Cavalier Ln have?
Some of 1911 Cavalier Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 Cavalier Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1911 Cavalier Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 Cavalier Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1911 Cavalier Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chester County.
Does 1911 Cavalier Ln offer parking?
No, 1911 Cavalier Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1911 Cavalier Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1911 Cavalier Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 Cavalier Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1911 Cavalier Ln has a pool.
Does 1911 Cavalier Ln have accessible units?
No, 1911 Cavalier Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 Cavalier Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1911 Cavalier Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1911 Cavalier Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1911 Cavalier Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
