Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:08 AM

1887 BOULDER DR

1887 Boulder Dr · (215) 355-5565
Location

1887 Boulder Dr, Chester County, PA 19335

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2095 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
media room
Brand New Townhouse, be the first one to live in, a new town home community perfectly situated between Downingtown and West Chester, Minutes away from Throndale/Paoli Train station with direct trains Philadelphia downtown. Great shopping, dining and entertainment, close to Rt 30, Rt 322 and best of all located in highly acclaimed Downingtown School District. Enter this 3 story town home where you immediately notice the 9ft ceilings and the elongated foyer. As you walk you will notice a 2 story foyer and with hardwood flooring, coat closet and powder room. Take the stairs down to your Rec Room where you can create endless possibilities, family game night, movie theater or just relaxing. It's all up to you! Walk out to your backyard where you can create a patio as well! Take the stairs up where you enter the Kitchen and Great room! All Stainless Steel appliances, Upgraded granite countertops, and Upgraded mahagony soft close gourmet 42" kitchen cabinets, island and granite bar top which can provide great space for working . Walk out to the deck which is perfect for hosting summer barbecues! As you walk up to your third level you will enter your Master bedroom. This room includes a tray ceiling with LED lights and huge windows for natural light! The master bath has 13x13 tile and a sit down bench in the shower; no more standing up!!! This home also includes 2 more bedrooms and a hall bath with more ceramic tile! Lastly, for your convenience, the laundry room is upstairs equipped with washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1887 BOULDER DR have any available units?
1887 BOULDER DR has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1887 BOULDER DR have?
Some of 1887 BOULDER DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1887 BOULDER DR currently offering any rent specials?
1887 BOULDER DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1887 BOULDER DR pet-friendly?
No, 1887 BOULDER DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chester County.
Does 1887 BOULDER DR offer parking?
No, 1887 BOULDER DR does not offer parking.
Does 1887 BOULDER DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1887 BOULDER DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1887 BOULDER DR have a pool?
No, 1887 BOULDER DR does not have a pool.
Does 1887 BOULDER DR have accessible units?
No, 1887 BOULDER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1887 BOULDER DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1887 BOULDER DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1887 BOULDER DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1887 BOULDER DR does not have units with air conditioning.
