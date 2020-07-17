1887 BOULDER DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill media room

Brand New Townhouse, be the first one to live in, a new town home community perfectly situated between Downingtown and West Chester, Minutes away from Throndale/Paoli Train station with direct trains Philadelphia downtown. Great shopping, dining and entertainment, close to Rt 30, Rt 322 and best of all located in highly acclaimed Downingtown School District. Enter this 3 story town home where you immediately notice the 9ft ceilings and the elongated foyer. As you walk you will notice a 2 story foyer and with hardwood flooring, coat closet and powder room. Take the stairs down to your Rec Room where you can create endless possibilities, family game night, movie theater or just relaxing. It's all up to you! Walk out to your backyard where you can create a patio as well! Take the stairs up where you enter the Kitchen and Great room! All Stainless Steel appliances, Upgraded granite countertops, and Upgraded mahagony soft close gourmet 42" kitchen cabinets, island and granite bar top which can provide great space for working . Walk out to the deck which is perfect for hosting summer barbecues! As you walk up to your third level you will enter your Master bedroom. This room includes a tray ceiling with LED lights and huge windows for natural light! The master bath has 13x13 tile and a sit down bench in the shower; no more standing up!!! This home also includes 2 more bedrooms and a hall bath with more ceramic tile! Lastly, for your convenience, the laundry room is upstairs equipped with washer and dryer.