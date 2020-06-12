/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:29 PM
425 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bryn Mawr, PA
Bryn Mawr
20 Units Available
Rosemont Plaza
1062 E Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
1850 sqft
In an elegant park-like setting with a convenient location, The Rosemont Plaza combines old world charm and modern luxury with unbeatable service.
Bryn Mawr
4 Units Available
Conwyn Arms
830 Montgomery Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1500 sqft
Located in the prestigious locale of the Main Line, Conwyn Arms offers apartment community convenience with a class and distinction all its own.
Bryn Mawr
1 Unit Available
947 SARGENT AVENUE
947 Sargent Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1120 sqft
Renovated off campus three bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home zoned for student housing and close to Villanova University. Open concept kitchen with granite counter tops, all new stainless steel appliances, new floor, and many more updates.
Bryn Mawr
1 Unit Available
37 THOMAS AVENUE
37 Thomas Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1444 sqft
Welcome to 37 Thomas Avenue! A 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1,444 square foot totally remodeled all brick twin home in downtown Bryn Mawr.
Results within 1 mile of Bryn Mawr
Ardmore
1 Unit Available
129 Ardmore Ave.
129 Ardmore Avenue, Ardmore, PA
Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom / 1 Bath House - Great Ardmore Location! - This recently renovated 4 Bedroom / 1 Bath house is now available, with a convenient location in Ardmore.
Bryn Mawr
1 Unit Available
855 GLENBROOK AVENUE
855 Glenbrook Avenue, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1054 sqft
Welcome to this spacious home in a most convenient location.
Bryn Mawr
1 Unit Available
225 BROOK STREET
225 Brook Street, Delaware County, PA
Fabulous Bryn Mawr rental available in award winning Radnor school district! This home has so many great features including an inviting front porch, a wonderful great room and a back deck for barbecues.
Haverford
1 Unit Available
251 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE
251 Montgomery Avenue, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2310 sqft
Come experience this lovely 4 bed 3.5 bath home nestled within the charming brick walls of Thatcher Court. Enter through the front door and immediately feel at home.
Bryn Mawr
1 Unit Available
110 N ROBERTS RD
110 North Roberts Road, Montgomery County, PA
Great chance for a "Walk To" location in Bryn Mawr. This colonial has everything. The double story entry is grand with a formal living room to one side and formal dining room on the other side. There is a first floor powder room.
Bryn Mawr
1 Unit Available
710 BROOK STREET
710 Brook Street, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to 710 Brook Street in Bryn Mawr! A student approved single family home for rent located in Radnor Township.
Results within 5 miles of Bryn Mawr
$
Manayunk
5 Units Available
Apex Manayunk
4601 Flat Rock Rd, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,374
2083 sqft
Sleek homes with hardwood floors and granite counters. Fully furnished. Lots of community amenities, including a bocce court, game room, and fitness zone. Overlooking the Schuylkill River. Near I-76. By Walnut Lane Golf Course.
$
Overbrook
21 Units Available
Point at City Line
6100 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1200 sqft
Complex with great gym and community pool located conveniently on City Avenue. Units include stainless steel appliances. Spacious private balconies for enjoying warm, sunny days. Close to bus and rail public transit systems.
$
Wynnewood
25 Units Available
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
3 Bedrooms
$5,015
1689 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.
1 Unit Available
423 OLD ELM STREET
423 Old Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA
You Will Not Want To Miss This Beautiful Twin Home Located On Quiet Tree-Lined Street.
1 Unit Available
411 Spring Mill Avenue
411 Spring Mill Avenue, Conshohocken, PA
411 Spring Mill Avenue Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath - This beautiful 4 bedroom home located in the heart of Conshohocken is a must see! The first floor is perfect for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
248 Hilldale Rd.
248 Hilldale Road, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2208 sqft
248 Hilldale Rd. Available 07/01/20 3 Bed / 2 Bath - Luxury Home in Villanova (Radnor Twp) on 1 acre lot - Extraordinary and very charming! Country luxury 3 bedroom stone expanded ranch, located on one acre in Villanova.
Narberth
1 Unit Available
602 Fairview Road
602 Fairview Road, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedroom 3 Bath Located in Lower Merion available Immediately - Are you looking for an amazing rental home in an award winning school district? Look no farther! This home includes many incredible features, such as an updated kitchen with large
1 Unit Available
1249 Bryn Tyddyn Dr
1249 Bryn Tyddyn Drive, Montgomery County, PA
1249 Bryn Tyddyn - Property Id: 280151 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280151 Property Id 280151 (RLNE5812021)
Haverford
1 Unit Available
233 Marple Rd.
233 Marple Road, Delaware County, PA
Newly Renovated Home - 5 Bed / 4 Baths - Newly renovated 5 bedroom home with new kitchen and bathrooms. Move right in and enjoy easy living. This spacious home with large family room off kitchen has all the space you need for great entertaining.
Overbrook
1 Unit Available
6379 Woodbine Ave
6379 Woodbine Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Available 07/01/20 Charming Colonial Revival for rent - Property Id: 134298 Charming Colonial Revival 6381 Woodbine Ave Philadelphia, PA, 19151 Description Home for rent by owner Pride of ownership shows in this beautifully maintained colonial home
1 Unit Available
2033 Sproul Road
2033 Sproul Road, Broomall, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1036 sqft
SFR Ranch (possible mixed-use commercial) 5 car parking located on Sproul Road! Marple Newtown SD! - SFR Ranch (possible mixed-use commercial) 5 car parking located on Sproul Road! Marple Newtown SD! TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING GO TO: www.ELITETENANT.
1 Unit Available
234 E 10th Ave
234 East 10th Avenue, Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1422 sqft
234 E 10th Ave Available 08/01/20 Conshohocken three bedroom twin for rent - Come check out this beautiful twin located in sought after Conshohocken. You're welcomed by a cozy front porch to winding down.
1 Unit Available
418 Conshohocken State Rd.
418 Conshohocken State Road, Montgomery County, PA
Spacious 4BD/1.5BA Gladwyne Home Available 2/15! - Available on 2/15, at 418 Conshohoken State Rd.
1 Unit Available
504 Conshohocken State Rd.
504 Conshohocken State Road, Montgomery County, PA
504 Conshohocken State Rd. Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Renovated Stone Colonial in Gladwyne - 4 Bed / 3.5 Bath - This fully Renovated Stone Colonial with 4 Bedrooms, 3.
