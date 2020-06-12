223 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Blue Bell, PA

/
Townline
75 Townline Way, Blue Bell, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1630 sqft
If you’re seeking apartments in Blue Bell for rent, consider the spaciousness of a townhome instead! Townline Townhomes offer everything you need in the wonderful Blue Bell neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Blue Bell Villas
1560 Wick Ln, Blue Bell, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1116 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the townhome you’re interested in.
Results within 5 miles of Blue Bell
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
8 Units Available
The New Willowyck Apartment Homes
1 Marlbrook Lane, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,601
1556 sqft
Welcome to the NEW Willowyck Apartment Homes. Our majestic tree-lined community offers newly renovated 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and ranch-style homes.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:02pm
9 Units Available
The Glen at Lafayette Hill
555 Andorra Glen Ct, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1325 sqft
The Glen offers the premier location for luxury apartments in Lafayette Hill, PA. Open floor plans accompanied by a variety of upscale features define the one-of-a-kind lifestyle that can only be found at our Lafayette Hill apartments.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
14 Units Available
DeKalb
2609 Dekalb Pike, Norristown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1248 sqft
Minutes to Northtowne Plaza and East Norriton Township Park. Also close to Route 202. Mid-rise apartment community with an outdoor swimming pool and two 24-hour fitness centers. Rent includes many utilities.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:53pm
Upper Roxborough
71 Units Available
Summit Park
8201 Henry Ave, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,981
1100 sqft
No one combines quality services, exceptional living spaces and exciting social events in the way that Summit Park Communities does.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
423 OLD ELM STREET
423 Old Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA
You Will Not Want To Miss This Beautiful Twin Home Located On Quiet Tree-Lined Street.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
309 Daniel Drive
309 Daniels Rd, Montgomery County, PA
Available 08/01/20 Single Family House next to school - Property Id: 299611 A spacious single family house with 4-bedroom and 2 1/2 bath located on a quiet and friendly cul-de sac with walking distance to elementary, middle and high school
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
411 Spring Mill Avenue
411 Spring Mill Avenue, Conshohocken, PA
411 Spring Mill Avenue Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath - This beautiful 4 bedroom home located in the heart of Conshohocken is a must see! The first floor is perfect for entertaining.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1249 Bryn Tyddyn Dr
1249 Bryn Tyddyn Drive, Montgomery County, PA
1249 Bryn Tyddyn - Property Id: 280151 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280151 Property Id 280151 (RLNE5812021)
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
201 Highland Ave.
201 Highland Avenue, Ambler, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Newly Renovated Rancher - 3 Bed / 1.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
605 McKean Rd.
605 Mckean Road, Montgomery County, PA
Brand New 5 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Home in Ambler with A Heated Pool & 2 Car Garage! - Fully Renovated 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom House with an Attached 2 Car Garage and In-Ground Heated Pool! Central Heating and Air Conditioning.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
234 E 10th Ave
234 East 10th Avenue, Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1422 sqft
234 E 10th Ave Available 08/01/20 Conshohocken three bedroom twin for rent - Come check out this beautiful twin located in sought after Conshohocken. You're welcomed by a cozy front porch to winding down.
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
105 W. Wood Street
105 West Wood Street, Norristown, PA
- (RLNE4767960)
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
459 New Elm St
459 New Elm St, Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1534 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated home for rent located in desirable Conshohocken. Large 3 story twin home with brand new renovated kitchen, granite counter tops, appliances.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
528 LOWER EAST VALLEY FORGE ROAD
528 Lower East Valley Forge Rd, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1502 sqft
Great renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath twin on a secluded street in King of Prussia that could be a model home for Pottery Barn. From the front porch to the fenced yard with a covered patio, this open concept home has it all.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
566 STANBRIDGE STREET
566 Stanbridge Street, Norristown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2201 sqft
Three bedroom upper floors unit available now on Norristown's West End! Spacious eat-in kitchen with generous sized bedrooms. Available for immediate occupancy. Third floor bedroom comes with half bath en suite.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
177 FRONT STREET
177 Front Street, West Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1078 sqft
Unique house in a great location of West Conshohocken Boro! Enter in the Living room that offers a nice space, wood floors, with the eat-in, updated kitchen that offers stainless steal appliances. Upstairs offers two bedrooms and full bath.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
206 BROOKWOOD DRIVE
206 Brookwood Drive, Fort Washington, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1466 sqft
Great Home in Brookwood. 3 Spacious bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, large living room and dining room. Clean, lots of natural sunlight streams through sliding doors to patio/deck. Great yard.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
406 WILLIAMSON COURT
406 Williamson Court, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2064 sqft
Back on the market!!! This gorgeous townhouse at Williamson Square offers luxury living with in-town convenience. Located next to the park, 4th Street pool and tennis court.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
802 EVERGREEN CT
802 Evergreen Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Great rental opportunity in the popular "Gwynedd Pointe". This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse Fabulous townhouse with open floor plan with spacious and bright rooms.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
900 SUSAN CIRCLE
900 Susan Circle, Montgomeryville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2080 sqft
Ending unit Beethoven model backing to trees and convenient to overflow parking. Includes 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and one powder room, 9' ceilings on main level, Hardwood in Main floor.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
512 E HECTOR STREET
512 East Hector Street, Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2030 sqft
This is a beautiful and meticulously kept luxury townhome with an excellent free flowing open floor plan. Enter from the private porch with a stone backdrop into the living room with gleaming hardwood floors.
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
7 SWEETWATER CIR
7 Sweetwater Circle, Spring House, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
An amazing rental has just come available! This is one to watch! Beautiful, large town home (2100 sf plus a finished basement) in highly sought-after Lower Gwynedd/Ambler. Wissahickon schools.
