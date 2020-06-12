/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:28 PM
87 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Audubon, PA
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
419 S PARK AVENUE
419 South Park Avenue, Audubon, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom single-family home on 1/2 acre. This home has lots of great features. Finished basement, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, patio area, a large sunny deck, fenced-in yard, hardwood floors, and a front porch. Available now.
Results within 1 mile of Audubon
Last updated May 19 at 12:10pm
13 Units Available
Valley Forge Towers North
3000 W Valley Forge Cir, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
Luxury high-rise community has private movie theater, kids playroom and basketball court. Units feature washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances and safes. Located just minutes from Route 422, 76, 202 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
325 NORRIS HALL LANE
325 Norris Hall Lane, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1445 sqft
BRAND New almost everything! New kitchen, new baths, fresh paint- really all has been done.
Results within 5 miles of Audubon
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
16 Units Available
Westover Club Apartments
18 Westover Club Dr, Norristown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1286 sqft
Elegant homes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Community includes a 24-hour gym. Parking available on site. Golf at the nearby Club at Shannondell Golf. Easy access to I-76.
Last updated June 12 at 06:59pm
$
37 Units Available
Hanover Town Center
350 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,129
1423 sqft
Hanover Town Center is luxury at its finest. Located in King of Prussia's Village at Valley Forge, we are excited to share our upscale property with you. Our apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and modern finishes.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
34 Units Available
Indigo 301
301 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,991
1386 sqft
Brand new apartments near US-422, featuring high ceilings and lots of natural light. Wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Within steps of restaurants and designer shops.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
18 Units Available
Phoenix Village
131 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,756
1407 sqft
Within walking distances to area shops and restaurants. Stunning landscaping, courtyard and game room. Apartments feature open floor plans, lots of storage and gourmet kitchens. Patios and balconies provide excellent views.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
14 Units Available
DeKalb
2609 Dekalb Pike, Norristown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1248 sqft
Minutes to Northtowne Plaza and East Norriton Township Park. Also close to Route 202. Mid-rise apartment community with an outdoor swimming pool and two 24-hour fitness centers. Rent includes many utilities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
40 Units Available
Hanover King of Prussia
625 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,193
1538 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover King of Prussia in King of Prussia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
251 Dekalb
251 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1752 sqft
Modern. Vibrant. Grand. Experience a level of luxury that's unprecedented among other King of Prussia apartments.
Last updated June 11 at 04:17pm
$
61 Units Available
The Smith Valley Forge
580 South Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,044
1361 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS. Enjoy refined apartment living in a premier location next to the King of Prussia Town Center with a world of convenience just steps away, so you won't have to think twice about what's for dinner or where to meet up with friends.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1525 W MAIN STREET
1525 West Main Street, Montgomery County, PA
Beautiful farmhouse colonial on large lot, (lawn cutting included with rent) has been completely renovated.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
108 FIR DRIVE
108 Fir Drive, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1560 sqft
FABULOUS unit in the ever popular Perkiomen Woods community and SPRINGFORD School District. There is PLENTY of room in the bright and cheery home. Newer laminate flooring throughout the first floor.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
301 Lakeview Court
301 Lakeview Ct, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Experience City Living Without the City Hassle! 301 Lakeview Court, King of Prussia! - Don't miss out on this amazing luxury town home located in the heart of King of Prussia and in Upper Merion School District! Many of this homes amazing features
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
105 W. Wood Street
105 West Wood Street, Norristown, PA
- (RLNE4767960)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Main street Village
68 Main Street, Chesterbrook, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2438 sqft
Lovely and spacious traditional townhouse in the charming Main Street Village of beautiful Chesterbrook. The first floor entrance foyer adjoins the formal dining room featuring hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
528 LOWER EAST VALLEY FORGE ROAD
528 Lower East Valley Forge Rd, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1502 sqft
Great renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath twin on a secluded street in King of Prussia that could be a model home for Pottery Barn. From the front porch to the fenced yard with a covered patio, this open concept home has it all.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
56 CABOT DRIVE
56 Cabot Drive, Chesterbrook, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1802 sqft
Spacious & Bright Townhome In The Highly Desirable Newport Village In Chesterbook! If convenience is what you seek, you will find it here.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
566 STANBRIDGE STREET
566 Stanbridge Street, Norristown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2201 sqft
Three bedroom upper floors unit available now on Norristown's West End! Spacious eat-in kitchen with generous sized bedrooms. Available for immediate occupancy. Third floor bedroom comes with half bath en suite.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
605 LAKEVIEW COURT
605 Lakeview Ct, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1644 sqft
You~ve heard ~location location location~ before, but no community truly exemplifies this saying quite like the Brownstones at Valley Forge.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3066 GRIFFITH ROAD
3066 Griffith Road, Montgomery County, PA
Quite cape surrounded with tree lined privacy. Methacton school district. Kitchen features upgraded tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, an abundance of countertop space and cabinetry, dual stainless steel sink and tile flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
326 BRIGADE COURT
326 Brigade Court, Chesterbrook, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1538 sqft
Covid Access Form and Covid Health Screen Form is required before showing!!!This Contemporary stunning townhouse unit located in the Paddock community of Chesterbrook, Top Tredyffrin - Easttown school district, features Upgraded Kitchen with
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
237 CHURCH STREET
237 Church Street, Phoenixville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1932 sqft
What a great 2000 Sq ft home in the downtown area of Phoenixville. So nice to be right in the middle of it all. This home has been updated in 2018 and 2019 new plumbing and 1/2 bath in 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
976 UPPER GULPH ROAD
976 Upper Gulph Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1382 sqft
This quaint and cozy cottage in Wayne is available 7/1 for rent! As you walk up to the classic colonial large front porch, you can see the charm oozing out over every inch of this beautiful home.
