2792 EGYPT ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry parking oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Rarely available one bedroom apartment rental in Lower Providence Township. This 2nd floor unit features a modern kitchen and bath with a nicely sized living room and bedroom. Rent includes refrigerator, window treatments, water & sewer. Tenant only pays electric bill. A newer washer & dryer will be provided at an additional $25 per month. Private lot in the rear of the building provides plenty of parking & easy access to the rental property. Galley style kitchen has electric cooking, oven & refrigerator plus room for a small dining table. Great location in Methacton School district close to major roads including RT 422, RT 363, PA Turnpike & the Schuylkill expressway. Plenty of shopping nearby in Audubon, Oaks, Collegeville and King of Prussia. This one won't last so don't delay!