All apartments in Audubon
Find more places like 2792 EGYPT ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Audubon, PA
/
2792 EGYPT ROAD
Last updated March 13 2019 at 4:38 PM

2792 EGYPT ROAD

2792 Egypt Rd · (215) 641-2500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Audubon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2792 Egypt Rd, Audubon, PA 19403

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Rarely available one bedroom apartment rental in Lower Providence Township. This 2nd floor unit features a modern kitchen and bath with a nicely sized living room and bedroom. Rent includes refrigerator, window treatments, water & sewer. Tenant only pays electric bill. A newer washer & dryer will be provided at an additional $25 per month. Private lot in the rear of the building provides plenty of parking & easy access to the rental property. Galley style kitchen has electric cooking, oven & refrigerator plus room for a small dining table. Great location in Methacton School district close to major roads including RT 422, RT 363, PA Turnpike & the Schuylkill expressway. Plenty of shopping nearby in Audubon, Oaks, Collegeville and King of Prussia. This one won't last so don't delay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2792 EGYPT ROAD have any available units?
2792 EGYPT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Audubon, PA.
What amenities does 2792 EGYPT ROAD have?
Some of 2792 EGYPT ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2792 EGYPT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2792 EGYPT ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2792 EGYPT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2792 EGYPT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Audubon.
Does 2792 EGYPT ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2792 EGYPT ROAD does offer parking.
Does 2792 EGYPT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2792 EGYPT ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2792 EGYPT ROAD have a pool?
No, 2792 EGYPT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2792 EGYPT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2792 EGYPT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2792 EGYPT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2792 EGYPT ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2792 EGYPT ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2792 EGYPT ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2792 EGYPT ROAD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Colony Arms Apartments
2800 Colony Dr
Audubon, PA 19403

Similar Pages

Audubon 1 BedroomsAudubon 2 Bedrooms
Audubon Accessible ApartmentsAudubon Apartments with Parking
Audubon Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAWillow Grove, PA
Pottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PARoyersford, PANarberth, PAHaddon Heights, NJCarneys Point, NJHatfield, PANorth Wales, PAWyncote, PACollegeville, PA
Sellersville, PAWarminster Heights, PAChalfont, PAMerchantville, NJThorndale, PAAmity Gardens, PASpring City, PAMorton, PAEast Lansdowne, PARockledge, PAChester Heights, PAEddystone, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Rutgers University-Camden
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity