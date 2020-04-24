2792 EGYPT ROAD

Amenities
Rarely available one bedroom apartment rental in Lower Providence Township. This 2nd floor unit features a modern kitchen and bath with a nicely sized living room and bedroom. Rent includes refrigerator, window treatments, water & sewer. Tenant only pays electric bill. A newer washer & dryer will be provided at an additional $25 per month. Private lot in the rear of the building provides plenty of parking & easy access to the rental property. Galley style kitchen has electric cooking, oven & refrigerator plus room for a small dining table. Great location in Methacton School district close to major roads including RT 422, RT 363, PA Turnpike & the Schuylkill expressway. Plenty of shopping nearby in Audubon, Oaks, Collegeville and King of Prussia. This one won't last so don't delay!