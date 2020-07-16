All apartments in Allentown
Find more places like 433 North 22nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allentown, PA
/
433 North 22nd Street
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:53 PM

433 North 22nd Street

433 North 22nd Street · (610) 435-9669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Allentown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

433 North 22nd Street, Allentown, PA 18104
Muhlenberg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,095

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spotless 1st floor apartment with 2 bedrooms, porch, garage
parking,washer/dryer and storage in the basement- all located in a
great West End neighborhood. Rent includes cold
water,sewer,trash and garage parking for one car.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 North 22nd Street have any available units?
433 North 22nd Street has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 433 North 22nd Street have?
Some of 433 North 22nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 North 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
433 North 22nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 North 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 433 North 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allentown.
Does 433 North 22nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 433 North 22nd Street offers parking.
Does 433 North 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 433 North 22nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 North 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 433 North 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 433 North 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 433 North 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 433 North 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 433 North 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 433 North 22nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 433 North 22nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 433 North 22nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

STRATA
27 N 7th St
Allentown, PA 18101
Woodmont Ridge
5265 Rockrose Lane
Allentown, PA 18104
Madison at the Lakes
3218 W Cedar St
Allentown, PA 18104
Walnut Street Commons
555 Walnut Street
Allentown, PA 18101
Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments
333 River Dr
Allentown, PA 18109
Regency Towers
1600 Lehigh Pkwy E
Allentown, PA 18103
Center Square Lofts
777 Walnut Street
Allentown, PA 18101
Lehigh Square
2940 Fernor St
Allentown, PA 18103

Similar Pages

Allentown 1 BedroomsAllentown 2 Bedrooms
Allentown Apartments with ParkingAllentown Dog Friendly Apartments
Allentown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PA
Easton, PAHorsham, PAHatboro, PAWillow Grove, PADoylestown, PAPhillipsburg, NJPlymouth Meeting, PA
Royersford, PAConshohocken, PAPottstown, PAAmbler, PAHarleysville, PABlue Bell, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Allentown

Apartments Near Colleges

Muhlenberg CollegeMoravian College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity