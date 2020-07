Amenities

This gorgeous townhouse is better than new! ONE LEVEL LIVING AT ITS BEST! The layout flows from large kitchen, breakfast area, to the spacious living room. The master bedroom and bathroom are on the first floor! Stainless steel appliances are included. Washer and dryer are included as well. This home is conveniently located in the heart of Wexford! Close to shopping, restaurants, I-79 and turnpike. Immediate occupancy is available. MINIMUM 1 YEAR LEASE