Heritage Hills

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly cc payments e-payments internet access online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Leave the city behind and come home to our Apartment Excellence Award winning community. The peaceful setting, amidst manicured lawns and carefully tended landscaping, promises extra touches including seasonal plantings, efficient snow removal, and welcoming community amenities. In your townhome apartment you'll appreciate the private entrance that opens to a bright and airy first floor featuring an open floor plan with a dining room and pass-through breakfast bar, perfect for entertaining or family fun. Upstairs, two bedrooms offer ample living space with tons of storage. Extra large windows allow for plenty of light or fresh air. Enjoy the tranquil outdoors on your patio or balcony, catch a few rays at the pool or enjoy some time at the playground. The quiet ambiance belies the Jefferson Hills location bustling with activity and quick access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Open 7 days - Evenings by appointment