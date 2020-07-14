All apartments in Jefferson Hills
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Heritage Hills

1250 Village Green Dr · (412) 668-4269
Location

1250 Village Green Dr, Jefferson Hills, PA 15025
Clairton

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1687 · Avail. Oct 7

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

Unit 1209 · Avail. Aug 7

$880

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

Unit 1229 · Avail. Sep 7

$890

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heritage Hills.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
Leave the city behind and come home to our Apartment Excellence Award winning community. The peaceful setting, amidst manicured lawns and carefully tended landscaping, promises extra touches including seasonal plantings, efficient snow removal, and welcoming community amenities. In your townhome apartment you'll appreciate the private entrance that opens to a bright and airy first floor featuring an open floor plan with a dining room and pass-through breakfast bar, perfect for entertaining or family fun. Upstairs, two bedrooms offer ample living space with tons of storage. Extra large windows allow for plenty of light or fresh air. Enjoy the tranquil outdoors on your patio or balcony, catch a few rays at the pool or enjoy some time at the playground. The quiet ambiance belies the Jefferson Hills location bustling with activity and quick access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Open 7 days - Evenings by appointment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $30/month each pet.
restrictions: Weight/Height restrictions - please call for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heritage Hills have any available units?
Heritage Hills has 10 units available starting at $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Heritage Hills have?
Some of Heritage Hills's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heritage Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Heritage Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heritage Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Heritage Hills is pet friendly.
Does Heritage Hills offer parking?
Yes, Heritage Hills offers parking.
Does Heritage Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, Heritage Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Heritage Hills have a pool?
Yes, Heritage Hills has a pool.
Does Heritage Hills have accessible units?
No, Heritage Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Heritage Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Heritage Hills has units with dishwashers.
Does Heritage Hills have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Heritage Hills has units with air conditioning.
