Bradford Woods, PA
Sherbrook Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Sherbrook Apartments

100 Sherbrook Court · (724) 246-6808
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Sherbrook Court, Bradford Woods, PA 15090

Price and availability

VERIFIED 34 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 804 · Avail. Aug 7

$892

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. Aug 7

$892

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit 605 · Avail. Jul 16

$892

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 500 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,068

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sherbrook Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Sherbrook invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Sherbrook provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Wexford. Our spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartments provide the quality and comfort you deserve for a premier lifestyle.

Sherbrook is an ideal location for local opportunities. Our home features and community highlights are guaranteed to make you love Sherbrook. Your new home will have the perfect combination of a quiet community and be just minutes from experiencing life in downtown Wexford.

Wexford boasts great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, cultural, and worship options all within close proximity to your new home. Sherbrook is located within minutes of all the opportunities that Wexford has to offer. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores, and convenient banks are within a few miles from Sherbrook!

Our responsive maintenance team and attenti

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per adult applicant
Deposit: $150 Security Deposit
Move-in Fees: $100 Administrative Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $350
limit:
rent: $35
restrictions:
Parking Details: Covered lot. Additional guest parking available at no cost.
Storage Details: Each unit has attic storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sherbrook Apartments have any available units?
Sherbrook Apartments has 4 units available starting at $892 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sherbrook Apartments have?
Some of Sherbrook Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sherbrook Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sherbrook Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sherbrook Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Sherbrook Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Sherbrook Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Sherbrook Apartments offers parking.
Does Sherbrook Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sherbrook Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sherbrook Apartments have a pool?
No, Sherbrook Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Sherbrook Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Sherbrook Apartments has accessible units.
Does Sherbrook Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sherbrook Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Sherbrook Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sherbrook Apartments has units with air conditioning.
