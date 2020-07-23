All apartments in Allegheny County
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

100 Erhardt Drive

100 Erhardt Drive · (412) 518-2743
Location

100 Erhardt Drive, Allegheny County, PA 15235

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 100 Erhardt Drive · Avail. now

$1,050

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1453 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom/1 Bathroom House Available NOW! - This charming 3 bed/1 bath house will feel like home in no time! Sitting right off of Frankstown Road, you will be a short distance from the Parkway East, Penn Hills Shopping Centre and so much more. While being close to so many attractions that Penn Hills has to offer, this home is set away from the street and has natural barriers blocking the road and noise. Be close to all the action and yet have the privacy and seclusion you need to relax after a long day. Featuring hardwood floors throughout the house, a covered front porch, single car garage, and laundry hookups!!!

Also, enjoy our RPM Resident Rewards Program! Online payments, 24/7 maintenance, a Purqz account (rpmrentalrewards.com) that saves our tenants an average of $83 a month at restaurants, grocery stores, travel, etc. You'll find over 1,000 local and national merchants on the app. Save money on utilities! We also offer a free utility set-up/transfer concierge service! We'll help you get the very best prices on utilities and do all the work for you.

Terms:
- Utilities paid by tenant
- Security deposit one month's rent
- Some pets allowed. Monthly pet fee ($35 first pet, $25 for second). Max 2 pets. No deposit!
- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check
- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)
- $25 monthly resident management fee (PURQZ, online payments, etc.)

Background Check:

Credit
- Must have a credit score of 600 or above. Under 600 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent.

Income
- Must gross at least 3 times the monthly rent.

References
- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs.

About us:
Real Property Management Pittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same. We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.

(RLNE5965490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Erhardt Drive have any available units?
100 Erhardt Drive has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 Erhardt Drive have?
Some of 100 Erhardt Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Erhardt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
100 Erhardt Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Erhardt Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Erhardt Drive is pet friendly.
Does 100 Erhardt Drive offer parking?
Yes, 100 Erhardt Drive offers parking.
Does 100 Erhardt Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Erhardt Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Erhardt Drive have a pool?
No, 100 Erhardt Drive does not have a pool.
Does 100 Erhardt Drive have accessible units?
No, 100 Erhardt Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Erhardt Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Erhardt Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Erhardt Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Erhardt Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
