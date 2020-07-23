100 Erhardt Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge parking 24hr maintenance garage

Amazing 3 bedroom/1 Bathroom House Available NOW! - This charming 3 bed/1 bath house will feel like home in no time! Sitting right off of Frankstown Road, you will be a short distance from the Parkway East, Penn Hills Shopping Centre and so much more. While being close to so many attractions that Penn Hills has to offer, this home is set away from the street and has natural barriers blocking the road and noise. Be close to all the action and yet have the privacy and seclusion you need to relax after a long day. Featuring hardwood floors throughout the house, a covered front porch, single car garage, and laundry hookups!!!



Also, enjoy our RPM Resident Rewards Program! Online payments, 24/7 maintenance, a Purqz account (rpmrentalrewards.com) that saves our tenants an average of $83 a month at restaurants, grocery stores, travel, etc. You'll find over 1,000 local and national merchants on the app. Save money on utilities! We also offer a free utility set-up/transfer concierge service! We'll help you get the very best prices on utilities and do all the work for you.



Terms:

- Utilities paid by tenant

- Security deposit one month's rent

- Some pets allowed. Monthly pet fee ($35 first pet, $25 for second). Max 2 pets. No deposit!

- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check

- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)

- $25 monthly resident management fee (PURQZ, online payments, etc.)



Background Check:



Credit

- Must have a credit score of 600 or above. Under 600 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent.



Income

- Must gross at least 3 times the monthly rent.



References

- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs.



About us:

Real Property Management Pittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same. We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.



(RLNE5965490)