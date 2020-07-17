All apartments in The Dalles
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

401 West 16th Street

401 West 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

401 West 16th Street, The Dalles, OR 97058

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with a Beautiful View of the Columbia River and The Dalles. - Newly updated 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home with 2 walk-in closets in master. Located on a corner lot in a nice cul-de-sac. Low maintenance landscapes allow for more time on the deck with breathtaking views of the river and mountains. New stainless appliances, new granite counter tops, new paint inside/out, new recessed lighting throughout the home,2 gas fireplaces, formal dining room, family room, and living room. Attached 2 car insulated and heated garage. Schools, Colonel Wright Elementary, The Dalles Middle School and The Dalles High School.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5862769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 West 16th Street have any available units?
401 West 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Dalles, OR.
What amenities does 401 West 16th Street have?
Some of 401 West 16th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 West 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
401 West 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 West 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 401 West 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Dalles.
Does 401 West 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 401 West 16th Street offers parking.
Does 401 West 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 West 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 West 16th Street have a pool?
No, 401 West 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 401 West 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 401 West 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 401 West 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 West 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 West 16th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 West 16th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
