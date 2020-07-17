401 West 16th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with a Beautiful View of the Columbia River and The Dalles. - Newly updated 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home with 2 walk-in closets in master. Located on a corner lot in a nice cul-de-sac. Low maintenance landscapes allow for more time on the deck with breathtaking views of the river and mountains. New stainless appliances, new granite counter tops, new paint inside/out, new recessed lighting throughout the home,2 gas fireplaces, formal dining room, family room, and living room. Attached 2 car insulated and heated garage. Schools, Colonel Wright Elementary, The Dalles Middle School and The Dalles High School.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5862769)