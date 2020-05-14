2524 Wright Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

APPLICATION PENDING One-Level House for Rent in The Dalles - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in The Dalles is very clean and comfortable! In 2018, new flooring, kitchen cabinets, counter tops and paint throughout the house was put in. Great neighborhood, two car garage and off street parking. Air conditioning and all major appliances included, including washer and dryer.

**No smoking -- No pets.



Lease Term: 1 Year

Security Deposit: $2,400

Utilities: Tenant Responsibility (electricity, water, sewer, gas, trash)

Appliances: Refrigerators, Range, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer

Yard Maintenance: Tenant Responsibility



For more information, or to apply online, please visit our website:

www.NunamakerPropertyManagement.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3464880)