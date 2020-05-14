2524 Wright Street

Amenities
APPLICATION PENDING One-Level House for Rent in The Dalles - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in The Dalles is very clean and comfortable! In 2018, new flooring, kitchen cabinets, counter tops and paint throughout the house was put in. Great neighborhood, two car garage and off street parking. Air conditioning and all major appliances included, including washer and dryer.
**No smoking -- No pets.
Lease Term: 1 Year
Security Deposit: $2,400
Utilities: Tenant Responsibility (electricity, water, sewer, gas, trash)
Appliances: Refrigerators, Range, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer
Yard Maintenance: Tenant Responsibility
For more information, or to apply online, please visit our website:
www.NunamakerPropertyManagement.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3464880)