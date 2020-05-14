All apartments in The Dalles
Find more places like 2524 Wright Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Dalles, OR
/
2524 Wright Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:37 AM

2524 Wright Street

2524 Wright Street · (541) 386-5555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2524 Wright Street, The Dalles, OR 97058

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2524 Wright Street · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1508 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
APPLICATION PENDING One-Level House for Rent in The Dalles - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in The Dalles is very clean and comfortable! In 2018, new flooring, kitchen cabinets, counter tops and paint throughout the house was put in. Great neighborhood, two car garage and off street parking. Air conditioning and all major appliances included, including washer and dryer.
**No smoking -- No pets.

Lease Term: 1 Year
Security Deposit: $2,400
Utilities: Tenant Responsibility (electricity, water, sewer, gas, trash)
Appliances: Refrigerators, Range, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer
Yard Maintenance: Tenant Responsibility

For more information, or to apply online, please visit our website:
www.NunamakerPropertyManagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3464880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2524 Wright Street have any available units?
2524 Wright Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2524 Wright Street have?
Some of 2524 Wright Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2524 Wright Street currently offering any rent specials?
2524 Wright Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2524 Wright Street pet-friendly?
No, 2524 Wright Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Dalles.
Does 2524 Wright Street offer parking?
Yes, 2524 Wright Street does offer parking.
Does 2524 Wright Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2524 Wright Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2524 Wright Street have a pool?
No, 2524 Wright Street does not have a pool.
Does 2524 Wright Street have accessible units?
No, 2524 Wright Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2524 Wright Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2524 Wright Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2524 Wright Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2524 Wright Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2524 Wright Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hood River, OR
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity