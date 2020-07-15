Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

1431 E. 12th Street Available 08/10/20 3BR Home for Rent in The Dalles - 3BR/2BA, single story home for rent in The Dalles. Fenced yard, detached one car garage, sprinkler system, air conditioning and located in a great neighborhood! No smoking. No pets.



Security Deposit: $2,400

Lease Term: 1 Year

Utilities: Tenant Responsibility (electricity, gas, water, sewer, garbage)

Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer

Yard Maintenance: Tenant Responsibility

Additional Information:

- Renters insurance will be required.



No Cats Allowed



