1431 E. 12th Street Available 08/10/20 3BR Home for Rent in The Dalles - 3BR/2BA, single story home for rent in The Dalles. Fenced yard, detached one car garage, sprinkler system, air conditioning and located in a great neighborhood! No smoking. No pets.
Security Deposit: $2,400
Lease Term: 1 Year
Utilities: Tenant Responsibility (electricity, gas, water, sewer, garbage)
Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer
Yard Maintenance: Tenant Responsibility
Additional Information:
- Renters insurance will be required.
No Cats Allowed
