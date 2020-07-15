All apartments in The Dalles
1431 E. 12th Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

1431 E. 12th Street

1431 East 12th Street · (541) 386-5555
The Dalles
Location

1431 East 12th Street, The Dalles, OR 97058

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1431 E. 12th Street · Avail. Aug 10

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1215 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1431 E. 12th Street Available 08/10/20 3BR Home for Rent in The Dalles - 3BR/2BA, single story home for rent in The Dalles. Fenced yard, detached one car garage, sprinkler system, air conditioning and located in a great neighborhood! No smoking. No pets.

Security Deposit: $2,400
Lease Term: 1 Year
Utilities: Tenant Responsibility (electricity, gas, water, sewer, garbage)
Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer
Yard Maintenance: Tenant Responsibility
Additional Information:
- Renters insurance will be required.

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 E. 12th Street have any available units?
1431 E. 12th Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1431 E. 12th Street have?
Some of 1431 E. 12th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 E. 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1431 E. 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 E. 12th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1431 E. 12th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1431 E. 12th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1431 E. 12th Street offers parking.
Does 1431 E. 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1431 E. 12th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 E. 12th Street have a pool?
No, 1431 E. 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1431 E. 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 1431 E. 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 E. 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1431 E. 12th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1431 E. 12th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1431 E. 12th Street has units with air conditioning.
