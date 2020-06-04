120 NE Broadway.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3 bedrooms with a full bath

- Large linen closet upstairs

- Indoor laundry room w/half bath

- Attached Single Car Garage and additional parking available

- Lots of storage

- Upgraded appliances and finish work.

- Tile entry

- Smaller complex set back from street

- Great bakery/ Pizzeria within walking distance

- Easy drive to Salem or Stayton**GARBAGE PAID** All other utilities are the responsibility of the tenant



- Non Smoking/Vaping Property - We do not Accept applications from individuals that smoke/vape, etc..



*Sorry no pets*



*1 year lease $1240/month. $1100 deposit, $82 water/sewer.



Application fee of $35 per adult

Beautiful two story townhomes, simi- private back yards with access to large city park. 6 unit complex, one fourplex and one duplex, on a flag lot. Lots of privacy and no street frontage. Extra parking on flag area lot. Garbage paid. . Nice place to live. Non-Smoking property