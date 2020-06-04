All apartments in Sublimity
Last updated June 4 2020 at 1:12 AM

120 NE Broadway

120 NE Broadway St · (503) 769-9800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

120 NE Broadway St, Sublimity, OR 97385

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1223 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 bedrooms with a full bath
- Large linen closet upstairs
- Indoor laundry room w/half bath
- Attached Single Car Garage and additional parking available
- Lots of storage
- Upgraded appliances and finish work.
- Tile entry
- Smaller complex set back from street
- Great bakery/ Pizzeria within walking distance
- Easy drive to Salem or Stayton**GARBAGE PAID** All other utilities are the responsibility of the tenant

- Non Smoking/Vaping Property - We do not Accept applications from individuals that smoke/vape, etc..

*Sorry no pets*

*1 year lease $1240/month. $1100 deposit, $82 water/sewer.

Application fee of $35 per adult
Beautiful two story townhomes, simi- private back yards with access to large city park. 6 unit complex, one fourplex and one duplex, on a flag lot. Lots of privacy and no street frontage. Extra parking on flag area lot. Garbage paid. . Nice place to live. Non-Smoking property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 120 NE Broadway have any available units?
120 NE Broadway has a unit available for $1,240 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 120 NE Broadway have?
Some of 120 NE Broadway's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 NE Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
120 NE Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 NE Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 120 NE Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sublimity.
Does 120 NE Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 120 NE Broadway does offer parking.
Does 120 NE Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 NE Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 NE Broadway have a pool?
No, 120 NE Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 120 NE Broadway have accessible units?
No, 120 NE Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 120 NE Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 NE Broadway has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 NE Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 NE Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.

