All apartments in Sisters
Find more places like 801 E. Cascade unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sisters, OR
/
801 E. Cascade unit B
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

801 E. Cascade unit B

801 East Cascade Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

801 East Cascade Avenue, Sisters, OR 97759

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
801 E. Cascade unit B Available 07/03/20 SISTERS LIVING! -
This is available JULY 3RD OR SOONER! THIS UNIT IS UNFURNISHED!!!
This is a reverse floor plan...all the living is upstairs
The large garage on the left downstairs is not included. This is not commercially zoned!
Upstairs has 1868SF+/- with lots of windows to let the Central Oregon sun! Front covered porch with stairs down to the first floor. Deck off the dining room that faces the south for the SUN! Another covered porch off the master bedroom. 3 bedroom 3 bathrooms and a separate laundry room. The master bath has double sinks, jetted soaking tub, and separate tile shower. The master bedroom has a very large walk-in closet! Living, dining, and kitchen are all open to each other with a vaulted ceiling. There is another large room off the living room that could be a playroom or art studio. Beautiful wood floors throughout the house! The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large pantry! Electric heat and ductless heat pump in the dining room. Enter on the first floor where you have a place for coats and boots! One single garage and a shorter half size single garage. Non-Smoker. Pet on approval! Available

(RLNE4215124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 E. Cascade unit B have any available units?
801 E. Cascade unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sisters, OR.
What amenities does 801 E. Cascade unit B have?
Some of 801 E. Cascade unit B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 E. Cascade unit B currently offering any rent specials?
801 E. Cascade unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 E. Cascade unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 E. Cascade unit B is pet friendly.
Does 801 E. Cascade unit B offer parking?
Yes, 801 E. Cascade unit B does offer parking.
Does 801 E. Cascade unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 E. Cascade unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 E. Cascade unit B have a pool?
No, 801 E. Cascade unit B does not have a pool.
Does 801 E. Cascade unit B have accessible units?
No, 801 E. Cascade unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 801 E. Cascade unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 E. Cascade unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 E. Cascade unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 E. Cascade unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bend, ORPrineville, OR
Redmond, OR
Madras, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State University-Cascades Campus