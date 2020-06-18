Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

801 E. Cascade unit B Available 07/03/20 SISTERS LIVING! -

This is available JULY 3RD OR SOONER! THIS UNIT IS UNFURNISHED!!!

This is a reverse floor plan...all the living is upstairs

The large garage on the left downstairs is not included. This is not commercially zoned!

Upstairs has 1868SF+/- with lots of windows to let the Central Oregon sun! Front covered porch with stairs down to the first floor. Deck off the dining room that faces the south for the SUN! Another covered porch off the master bedroom. 3 bedroom 3 bathrooms and a separate laundry room. The master bath has double sinks, jetted soaking tub, and separate tile shower. The master bedroom has a very large walk-in closet! Living, dining, and kitchen are all open to each other with a vaulted ceiling. There is another large room off the living room that could be a playroom or art studio. Beautiful wood floors throughout the house! The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large pantry! Electric heat and ductless heat pump in the dining room. Enter on the first floor where you have a place for coats and boots! One single garage and a shorter half size single garage. Non-Smoker. Pet on approval! Available



(RLNE4215124)