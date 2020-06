Amenities

hardwood floors garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning Home in NW Sisters! - Close to downtown Sisters, this home is a must see! Enjoy the cozy gas fireplace in the living room with hardwood flooring leading into the kitchen. The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom with dual sinks, a walk in shower and two walk-in closets. The third bedroom is accessed through french doors, perfect for a home office or den. This one won't last long!



* No pets

* 12 month lease

* Attached garage



(RLNE3948887)