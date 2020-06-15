2026 NE Oswego Ave.

Amenities
2 bed/1 bath Duplex Close to Diamond Lake Blvd - 2 bed/1 bath Duplex Close to Diamond Lake Blvd
2026 NE Oswego
This unit is the downstairs unit of a duplex. 896 sft. 2 bedroom 1 bath. Includes laundry hook ups, stove, and refrigerator. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets negotiable. Water is shared with upstairs unit. CPM will apportion water bill based on occupancy of both units.
Smoking, vaping, storing, or growing of marijuana at any of our properties is prohibited. Renter's insurance required. Additional deposit may be required for LACK OF RENTAL HISTORY or CREDIT ISSUES. Properties subject to price change, availability, or withdrawal.
Available ~NOW
(Availability date is an ESTIMATE ONLY and may change due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the control of agent)
Rent: $850.00
Deposit: $1350.00
Application Fee: $45.00 per adult
Apply online: centerpointe.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/108044
Centerpointe Property Management
508 W. Agee St.
Roseburg, OR 97471
Phone# 541-672-3434
Please visit our website at www.cpm4rent.com
(RLNE5488328)