2026 NE Oswego Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2026 NE Oswego Ave.

2026 Northeast Oswego Avenue · (541) 672-3434
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2026 Northeast Oswego Avenue, Roseburg, OR 97470

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2026 NE Oswego Ave. - RADK2026 · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 896 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bed/1 bath Duplex Close to Diamond Lake Blvd - 2 bed/1 bath Duplex Close to Diamond Lake Blvd

2026 NE Oswego

This unit is the downstairs unit of a duplex. 896 sft. 2 bedroom 1 bath. Includes laundry hook ups, stove, and refrigerator. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets negotiable. Water is shared with upstairs unit. CPM will apportion water bill based on occupancy of both units.

Smoking, vaping, storing, or growing of marijuana at any of our properties is prohibited. Renter's insurance required. Additional deposit may be required for LACK OF RENTAL HISTORY or CREDIT ISSUES. Properties subject to price change, availability, or withdrawal.

Available ~NOW

(Availability date is an ESTIMATE ONLY and may change due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the control of agent)

Rent: $850.00
Deposit: $1350.00
Application Fee: $45.00 per adult

Apply online: centerpointe.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/108044

Centerpointe Property Management
508 W. Agee St.
Roseburg, OR 97471
Phone# 541-672-3434

Please visit our website at www.cpm4rent.com

(RLNE5488328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2026 NE Oswego Ave. have any available units?
2026 NE Oswego Ave. has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2026 NE Oswego Ave. have?
Some of 2026 NE Oswego Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2026 NE Oswego Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2026 NE Oswego Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2026 NE Oswego Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2026 NE Oswego Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2026 NE Oswego Ave. offer parking?
No, 2026 NE Oswego Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2026 NE Oswego Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2026 NE Oswego Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2026 NE Oswego Ave. have a pool?
No, 2026 NE Oswego Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2026 NE Oswego Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2026 NE Oswego Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2026 NE Oswego Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2026 NE Oswego Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2026 NE Oswego Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2026 NE Oswego Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
