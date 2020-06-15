2026 NE Oswego Ave.

Amenities

2 bed/1 bath Duplex Close to Diamond Lake Blvd



2026 NE Oswego



This unit is the downstairs unit of a duplex. 896 sft. 2 bedroom 1 bath. Includes laundry hook ups, stove, and refrigerator. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets negotiable. Water is shared with upstairs unit. CPM will apportion water bill based on occupancy of both units.



Smoking, vaping, storing, or growing of marijuana at any of our properties is prohibited. Renter's insurance required. Additional deposit may be required for LACK OF RENTAL HISTORY or CREDIT ISSUES. Properties subject to price change, availability, or withdrawal.



Available ~NOW



(Availability date is an ESTIMATE ONLY and may change due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the control of agent)



Rent: $850.00

Deposit: $1350.00

Application Fee: $45.00 per adult



Apply online: centerpointe.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/108044



