Roseburg North, OR
553 NE Meadow Ave
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:12 AM

553 NE Meadow Ave

553 Northeast Meadow Avenue · (541) 672-3434
Location

553 Northeast Meadow Avenue, Roseburg North, OR 97470

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 553 NE Meadow Ave · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Cute 2 Bedroom Home Located in Northeast Roseburg - 936 sft. 2 bedroom 1 bath. Close to schools and shopping! Vinyl plank all rooms except carpet in bedrooms. Includes electric stove w/hood vent, dishwasher and refrigerator. Heat pump. Laundry room. No pets.

Smoking, vaping, storing, or growing of marijuana at any of our properties is prohibited. Renter's insurance required. Additional deposit may be required for LACK OF RENTAL HISTORY or CREDIT ISSUES. Properties subject to price change, availability, or withdrawal.

Available ~ NOW
(Availability date is an ESTIMATE ONLY and may change due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the control of agent)

Rent: $950.00
Deposit: $1450.00
Application Fee: $45.00 per adult

Apply online:centerpointe.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/108299

Centerpointe Property Management
508 W. Agee St.
Roseburg, OR 97471
Phone# 541-672-3434

Please visit our website: www.cpm4rent.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5685301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 553 NE Meadow Ave have any available units?
553 NE Meadow Ave has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 553 NE Meadow Ave have?
Some of 553 NE Meadow Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 553 NE Meadow Ave currently offering any rent specials?
553 NE Meadow Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 553 NE Meadow Ave pet-friendly?
No, 553 NE Meadow Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roseburg North.
Does 553 NE Meadow Ave offer parking?
No, 553 NE Meadow Ave does not offer parking.
Does 553 NE Meadow Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 553 NE Meadow Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 553 NE Meadow Ave have a pool?
No, 553 NE Meadow Ave does not have a pool.
Does 553 NE Meadow Ave have accessible units?
No, 553 NE Meadow Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 553 NE Meadow Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 553 NE Meadow Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 553 NE Meadow Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 553 NE Meadow Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
