324 SW 12th St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

324 SW 12th St

324 Southwest 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

324 Southwest 12th Street, Redmond, OR 97756

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
324 SW 12th St Available 07/16/20 Darling SW Redmond Home for Rent! - This cute updated home offers an open living area with hard wood floors, Ceiling fans in the living room and in each of the bedrooms. With a fully equipped and updated kitchen, accompanied with a Washer and Dryer in the home to make things more convenient. Fenced back yard, and parking on site . Brand new front yard just installed with great landscaping. Walking distance to downtown Redmond.
For more information, to apply or see a virtual video visit our website: www.4rentbend.com
No Pets, no smoking/vaping
One year Lease required

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2115356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 SW 12th St have any available units?
324 SW 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, OR.
What amenities does 324 SW 12th St have?
Some of 324 SW 12th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 SW 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
324 SW 12th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 SW 12th St pet-friendly?
No, 324 SW 12th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 324 SW 12th St offer parking?
Yes, 324 SW 12th St does offer parking.
Does 324 SW 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 324 SW 12th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 SW 12th St have a pool?
No, 324 SW 12th St does not have a pool.
Does 324 SW 12th St have accessible units?
No, 324 SW 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 324 SW 12th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 SW 12th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 324 SW 12th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 SW 12th St does not have units with air conditioning.
