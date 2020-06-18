Amenities
324 SW 12th St Available 07/16/20 Darling SW Redmond Home for Rent! - This cute updated home offers an open living area with hard wood floors, Ceiling fans in the living room and in each of the bedrooms. With a fully equipped and updated kitchen, accompanied with a Washer and Dryer in the home to make things more convenient. Fenced back yard, and parking on site . Brand new front yard just installed with great landscaping. Walking distance to downtown Redmond.
For more information, to apply or see a virtual video visit our website: www.4rentbend.com
No Pets, no smoking/vaping
One year Lease required
(RLNE2115356)