Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:50 AM

2443 Southwest 31st Street

2443 Southwest 31st Street · No Longer Available
Location

2443 Southwest 31st Street, Redmond, OR 97756

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Updated 3 BR / 1 BA home in quiet walkable neighborhood!

Look no further for your new home in a desirable and quiet neighborhood in southwest Redmond. Just a short twenty-minute drive to Bend and blocks from downtown Redmond, this home is in a great location and close to numerous parks and restaurants.

This cute ranch home feels much larger than 1,008 square feet! The open floorplan flows from the living room to the large kitchen and dining area. Modern features in the kitchen include white shaker-style cabinets, self-closing drawers, stainless appliances, lots of counter space and an electric cooktop stove. Big windows with wood blinds let in lots of natural light throughout the home. A washer and dryer are included!

The home has a completely fenced yard, a great back patio with a large yard, beautiful mature trees and a storage shed in the backyard.

Nearby Schools:
Ridgeview High School (blocks away)
Obsidian Middle School
Sage Elementary School

Details:
3 BR / 1 BA
1,008 sq ft

Features:
Master suite w/ double closet
Attached garage
Stainless appliances
Forced air heat
Quiet neighborhood

Lease Terms:
12 month lease options
Rent: $1,800 / month
Security Deposit: $2,000
Available: mid-June

Pet Policy:
Small pets considered with approval, great references, and increased deposit.

Contact:
This home is proudly managed by Elevation Property Management. For more information, or to schedule a showing, contact (541) 647-2251 or visit www.epmbend.com/31st-street

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

