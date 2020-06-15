2443 Southwest 31st Street

Amenities
Updated 3 BR / 1 BA home in quiet walkable neighborhood!
Look no further for your new home in a desirable and quiet neighborhood in southwest Redmond. Just a short twenty-minute drive to Bend and blocks from downtown Redmond, this home is in a great location and close to numerous parks and restaurants.
This cute ranch home feels much larger than 1,008 square feet! The open floorplan flows from the living room to the large kitchen and dining area. Modern features in the kitchen include white shaker-style cabinets, self-closing drawers, stainless appliances, lots of counter space and an electric cooktop stove. Big windows with wood blinds let in lots of natural light throughout the home. A washer and dryer are included!
The home has a completely fenced yard, a great back patio with a large yard, beautiful mature trees and a storage shed in the backyard.
Nearby Schools:
Ridgeview High School (blocks away)
Obsidian Middle School
Sage Elementary School
Details:
3 BR / 1 BA
1,008 sq ft
Features:
Master suite w/ double closet
Attached garage
Stainless appliances
Forced air heat
Quiet neighborhood
Lease Terms:
12 month lease options
Rent: $1,800 / month
Security Deposit: $2,000
Available: mid-June
Pet Policy:
Small pets considered with approval, great references, and increased deposit.
Contact:
This home is proudly managed by Elevation Property Management. For more information, or to schedule a showing, contact (541) 647-2251 or visit www.epmbend.com/31st-street