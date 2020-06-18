1080 NW Redwood Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Available now. No pets. Newer 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home in NW Redmond. Close to Quince Park, Schools, dry canyon and shopping. Laminate wood flooring downstairs, nicely appointed kitchen with tile counters and hickory cabinets. Upgraded white appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, gas range, and microwave. Double car garage. Tenant is responsible for utilities and landscaping. No pets. Contact Rogue Real Estate Sales & Property Management 541-923-8222 or apply online at www.roguerealestate.com.

Brand new townhome with great finishes.