Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:44 AM

1080 NW Redwood Ave

1080 Northwest Redwood Avenue · (541) 923-8222
Location

1080 Northwest Redwood Avenue, Redmond, OR 97756

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
VIDEO TOUR
Available now. No pets. Newer 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home in NW Redmond. Close to Quince Park, Schools, dry canyon and shopping. Laminate wood flooring downstairs, nicely appointed kitchen with tile counters and hickory cabinets. Upgraded white appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, gas range, and microwave. Double car garage. Tenant is responsible for utilities and landscaping. No pets. Contact Rogue Real Estate Sales & Property Management 541-923-8222 or apply online at www.roguerealestate.com.
Brand new townhome with great finishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1080 NW Redwood Ave have any available units?
1080 NW Redwood Ave has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1080 NW Redwood Ave have?
Some of 1080 NW Redwood Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1080 NW Redwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1080 NW Redwood Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1080 NW Redwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1080 NW Redwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 1080 NW Redwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1080 NW Redwood Ave does offer parking.
Does 1080 NW Redwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1080 NW Redwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1080 NW Redwood Ave have a pool?
No, 1080 NW Redwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1080 NW Redwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1080 NW Redwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1080 NW Redwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1080 NW Redwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1080 NW Redwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1080 NW Redwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
