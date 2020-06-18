1080 NW Redwood Ave

Amenities
Available now. No pets. Newer 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home in NW Redmond. Close to Quince Park, Schools, dry canyon and shopping. Laminate wood flooring downstairs, nicely appointed kitchen with tile counters and hickory cabinets. Upgraded white appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, gas range, and microwave. Double car garage. Tenant is responsible for utilities and landscaping. No pets. Contact Rogue Real Estate Sales & Property Management 541-923-8222 or apply online at www.roguerealestate.com.
Brand new townhome with great finishes.