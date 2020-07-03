795 NE Ochoco Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Tentatively available 07/15/2020. 1 dog considered. NEWLY UPDATED PROPERTY! Cozy two bedroom home with hardwood floors and gas fireplace with remote control. Unique arched doorways and a red and white kitchen. Includes electric range, refrigerator, breakfast bar, washer & dryer, utility sink, cadet heat, covered patio, ceiling fan in the living room, fenced back yard, single driveway, single car garage. Tenant responsible for utilities and landscaping. NO smoking in interior or exterior of property. One dog considered with additional deposit and $35 pet rent monthly with approval. Contact Rogue Real Estate at 541-923-8222 or online at www.rentrogue.com



-New garage door

-New garage siding and paint

-New exterior paint

-New gas fireplace

-New patio roof and framing /paint

-New light fixtures

-New electrical main feed to garage with outlets and lighting

-New range hood fan w/light

-New gutters

-Refinished wood floors