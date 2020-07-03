All apartments in Prineville
795 NE Ochoco Ave
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:14 AM

795 NE Ochoco Ave

795 Northeast Ochoco Avenue · (541) 923-8222
Location

795 Northeast Ochoco Avenue, Prineville, OR 97754

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1066 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Tentatively available 07/15/2020. 1 dog considered. NEWLY UPDATED PROPERTY! Cozy two bedroom home with hardwood floors and gas fireplace with remote control. Unique arched doorways and a red and white kitchen. Includes electric range, refrigerator, breakfast bar, washer & dryer, utility sink, cadet heat, covered patio, ceiling fan in the living room, fenced back yard, single driveway, single car garage. Tenant responsible for utilities and landscaping. NO smoking in interior or exterior of property. One dog considered with additional deposit and $35 pet rent monthly with approval. Contact Rogue Real Estate at 541-923-8222 or online at www.rentrogue.com

-New garage door
-New garage siding and paint
-New exterior paint
-New gas fireplace
-New patio roof and framing /paint
-New light fixtures
-New electrical main feed to garage with outlets and lighting
-New range hood fan w/light
-New gutters
-Refinished wood floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 795 NE Ochoco Ave have any available units?
795 NE Ochoco Ave has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 795 NE Ochoco Ave have?
Some of 795 NE Ochoco Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 795 NE Ochoco Ave currently offering any rent specials?
795 NE Ochoco Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 795 NE Ochoco Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 795 NE Ochoco Ave is pet friendly.
Does 795 NE Ochoco Ave offer parking?
Yes, 795 NE Ochoco Ave offers parking.
Does 795 NE Ochoco Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 795 NE Ochoco Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 795 NE Ochoco Ave have a pool?
No, 795 NE Ochoco Ave does not have a pool.
Does 795 NE Ochoco Ave have accessible units?
No, 795 NE Ochoco Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 795 NE Ochoco Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 795 NE Ochoco Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 795 NE Ochoco Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 795 NE Ochoco Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
